Stuff prints special tribute to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death

Stuff has printed a special tribute to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

A special supplement paying tribute to and honouring the life and public service of Queen Elizabeth II was handed out on the streets of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealanders woke to the news that Britain's longest-serving monarch had died at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands, aged 96.

The commemorative edition chronicles her extraordinary reign in pictures, with a black and white image of a youthful Queen on the cover. The striking image is accompanied by the whakataukī (proverb) “Te Kōtuku rerenga tahi,” which means “A white heron's flight is seen but once”.

The commemorative supplement marks the Queen's reign in pictures, and will be included in Stuff newspapers this weekend.

Inside, it features photos of her years of service, her visits to New Zealand, her family and especially her partnership with Prince Philip, who died last year, and her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Wellington resident Mike McCann was one of the first people to flick through its pages – printed in the hours after the monarch’s death was officially announced by Buckingham Palace early Friday New Zealand time.

Wellington resident Mike McCann, pictured here at the Wellington cenotaph at Parliament on Friday, takes a look at the special commemorative edition marking Queen Elizabeth II's death.

“She’s been pretty amazing. An amazing woman. To do all that stuff in her life, it was all service. Makes you stop and reflect on what you do in your life.

“It’s the end of an era,” McCann said as he cast his eye over the images. “It’s going to be interesting moving forward to see how the Royals deal with it because everybody respected her. I’m not sure they respect the next lot coming through, she just pulled everyone in line.”

Wellington residents Freya Schaumkel, left, and Catriona Britton cast their eye over the commemorative edition.

Mary Hastedt was visiting Parliament from Auckland, and was still coming to terms with the news.

“I’m just so shocked, of course. We were expecting it, of course, for some time, but it’s finally happened,” Hastedt said.

While neither would call themselves royalists, Wellington friends Catriona Britton and Freya Schaumkel say they gained an appreciation for the Queen’s life of service through the recent popularity of Netflix series The Crown.

Aucklander Mary Hastedt, on the forecourt at Parliament at lunchtime, admires the striking image of a young Queen Elizabeth II on the front of a specially-produced commemorative Stuff paper.

“It got me up to speed on a lot of things that happened before I was alive, and I know my dad and my grandma had a lot of respect for Queen Elizabeth, so I appreciate her,” Shaumkel said.

Britton described the cover image of the Queen as “beautiful”.

Stuff’s special tribute will also be included in newspapers on Saturday and Sunday: The Dominion Post, The Press, Waikato Times, Manawatū Standard, Nelson Mail, TheTimaru Herald, The Taranaki Daily News, The Southland Times and Sunday Star-Times. The Marlborough Express will also carry the tribute in its Monday edition.