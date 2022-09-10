Queen Elizabeth II dies: Capital turned on true Wellington experience for Queen's visits

Queen Elizabeth II left her mark on Wellington and Wellingtonians during the 10 visits she made here between 1953 and 2002.

Over more than half a century, she brought with her a royal mania that noticeably waned in later years, though royal hype was in plentiful supply when Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visited in 2018.

There was a right royal frenzy for the royal summer tour of 1953-54, soon after her coronation. It was the first time a reigning monarch had stepped on to New Zealand soil and Kiwis lined the streets to see her, wherever she went.

The country was in full festive mode and people couldn't move for bunting, parades and street parties.

ALEXANDER TURNBULL LIBRARY Queen Elizabeth II meets Wellington mayor Robert Macalister during her 1953-1954 royal tour.

The war had strengthened our relationship with Britain and her visit seemed to emphasise the loyalty New Zealanders felt to the British Empire and Commonwealth.

On January 9, 1954, the Queen and Duke touched down at Paraparaumu Airport. Crowds lined the roads to Wellington with holiday-makers in Raumati and Paraparaumu turning out in swimsuits. A crowd of 2000 mobbed the Royal Daimler on Hutt Rd. Lambton Quay was decked with flowers and bunting with a crowd singing Tipperary and A Bicycle Built for Two.

ALEXANDER TURNBULL LIBRARY/Ref: 1/4-106764-F Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the ceremonial opening of Parliament in Wellington in January 1954.

The crowds were phenomenal, recalled historian Jock Phillips. People carried periscopes and fruit boxes to stand on to get a better view of the young monarch.

One of her biggest events was held at Athletic Park specifically for children, who were seen as the great hope of the empire, says Phillips.

Thirty-six thousand children turned out to see her, breaking out of their ordered lines to get another glimpse of the monarch as she moved through the crowds.

Phillips, who later wrote about that visit, was aged six at the time and remembered seeing the Queen 10 times during that summer tour.

Staff Photographer In March 1970 the Queen displays a set of New Zealand coins which were presented to her when she met members of the Executive Council at Parliament House, including Prime Minister Keith Holyoake, at left.

"I saw her at Hastings Railway Station, then I jumped into the car with my cousins and raced the train down the line stopping at each place she visited to see her again," he recalled.

During that first visit the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh worshipped at St Paul's - their first official engagement in the capital - drawing an impressive crowd. The service was intended to provide her with an experience of being part of a '’typical New Zealand church congregation’', according to The Evening Post.

It was typical, alright. The city was lashed with wet and windy weather conditions that had them driven right up to the door of the church. The disappointment of the huge crowd gathered to see the Queen would have been palpable, and damp.

She had her work cut out in the capital during that first tour. She opened Parliament and invested New Zealanders with honours. As head of the Church of England she laid the foundation stone of the Anglican Cathedral, and as head of the Commonwealth's armed forces she laid a wreath at the Cenotaph.

The keen horse rider went to the races at Trentham.

Photo News Ltd The Queen speaks with young patients at Wellington Hospital in 1970.

Wellington was in full bloom for the visit.

Lambton Quay department store Kirkaldie and Stains placed 14 tons of flowers on its balconies. The Wellington City Council gardens had been planned well in advance so that the red, white and blue flowers would bloom by the time the Queen arrived in the city.

Mt Victoria 9-year-old Gary O'Dwyer was one of the many who got to meet the monarch.

Lying paralysed in Wellington Hospital, where he had spent a year flat on his back recovering from TB, he had a mirror above his bed so he could see behind him. It was in this mirror that he saw the Queen's "special wave" for him, The Evening Post reported in January 1954.

"I was pushed outside in one of those big old-fashioned hospital beds ... the Duke of Edinburgh got the chauffeur to stop outside. At the top of my bed was a piece of metal and a mirror, so I could turn it round - that was the only way I could see," O'Dwyer recalled decades later.

Queen Elizabeth and Wellington Mayor Michael Fowler walk around Civic Square in 1981.

About three out of every four New Zealanders saw the Queen as she visited 46 centres and attended 110 functions during that royal summer tour.

People all over the country went to extraordinary lengths to present their most patriotic face to royalty. Even the sheep were dyed in red, white and blue for the occasion.

Screens were erected to hide unsightly buildings, and citizens were instructed when and how to plant blue lobelias, red salvias and white begonias.

Cars sported Union Jacks, buildings in the main cities were covered in bunting and flowers during the day, or electric lights at night, according to history website nzhistory.net.nz

Despite this royal mania, there had been some debate and controversy about the minutiae of the royal tour, including the 'battle of the royal visit milk tops' provoked by the decision by Internal Affairs that the use of the royal crest on Wellington City milk tops was unconstitutional.

Barry Durrant/Stuff The Queen arriving at Wellington Airport in 1981 has to hold onto her hat during a blustery northerly wind.

But there was very little overt opposition to the tour. In later tours there was more protest, particularly by the Republican movement.

The tour of 1953-54 was remembered also for the Tangiwai tragedy. A day after the royals arrived, 151 people were killed when a lahar swept down Mt Ruapehu and took out a railway bridge on the Tangiwai River.

The Duke attended the funeral of 21 unidentified victims at Karori Cemetery before joining the Queen on the rest of her tour.

The couple returned to Wellington in 1963, when they were greeted with another wild and stormy Wellington day.

john selkirk/Stuff The Queen is presented with a rose during a walkabout in Buckle St, Wellington, during the 1986 tour.

During her time in Wellington, the Queen took a tour of a new housing development in Porirua East. And again, there was tragedy: 17 people who had travelled to Waitangi to see the Queen were killed when their bus crashed.

Nine years later, the Windsors brought with their two eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

It was a different kind of tour this time around. Instead of sticking to an itinerary and special functions, she and the family initiated royal walkabouts, chatting to people who lined the streets.

Ten thousand people turned out to see them in Wellington. The walkabout was an "incredible success, even if it resulted in chaos and confusion at times", the Evening Post reported.

By the time of the Queen's Silver Jubilee tour of 1977, the crowds had thinned.

Attitudes were changing and that year some New Zealanders might have smiled to read of the Wellington City Council giving the Wellington Harbour Board a gentle reminder that the Queen might not like to see a wharf full of containers when she visits the Capital, wrote the late senior historian for the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, Gavin McLean.

Rob Kitchin The Queen with Dean of Wellington Michael Brown in March 2002.

During her 1995 visit it was to a low-key reception that the Queen and Prince Philip were greeted when they arrived at the Cathedral of St Paul for the first engagement where a humble crowd of 150 had gathered.

That visit was particularly significant in relation to Treaty issues. At Government House the Queen formally apologised for the devastation caused by British Imperial Forces and the confiscation of 485,600ha of Waikato land in 1863.

In the case of the Crown's settlement with Tainui, she delivered the Crown's apology to Tainui in person.

Waikato–Tainui was the first iwi to reach a historical Treaty of Waitangi settlement with the Crown for injustices that went back to the wars and land confiscations (raupatu) of the 1860s.

Then-Māori Queen Dame Te Atairangikaahu, her husband Whatumoana Paki, and a small delegation of Tainui elders watched on as Prime Minister Jim Bolger presented the Bill for the Royal Assent. It was the final chapter in a process of formalising a settlement between the Government and Tainui, reached in December 1994.

Anthony Phelps In 2002 Queen Elizabeth arrives at Parliament for a state banquet met by then Prime Minister Helen Clark.

A day earlier at the official opening of the refurbished Parliament buildings the Queen said substantial progress had been made in the Waitangi Treaty settlement process, although much remained to be done.

"I hope all New Zealanders will consider the size and nature of the task before you - a task that calls for patience, tolerance, perseverance and a will to succeed,” she said.

Those achievements were an example of what could be achieved by a nation with a common purpose and readiness to reform, she added

By the next royal tour even the Queen had toned down the pomp and ceremony of her visits.

For decades she had travelled to and around New Zealand aboard the royal yacht Britannia, which was finally decommissioned in 1997. It was by commercial aircraft that she arrived in New Zealand for her visit in 2002.

She had been due to visit in 2001 but the terrorist attacks on 9/11 in the United States caused her to reschedule.

During that tour she revisited the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul once again, this time to unveil the consecration stone, having laid the foundation stone 48 years earlier.

Opposition leader at the time, Bill English, had a field day castigating then-Prime Minister Helen Clark for not being present during the Queen's first two days, deferring the royal greeting duties to her deputy Michael Cullen.

Clark was at an annual meeting of leaders from socialist democratic states in Stockholm.