Queen Elizabeth II dies: Southlander remembers coronation

Southlander Eunice Sutton was raised a royalist and remembered Queen Elizabeth II as an icon.

Invercargill woman Eunice Sutton sat in a London grandstand and watched the royal procession file in for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Sutton was raised a royalist by her mother Katherine. The former teacher was president and to this day remaines a member of Invercargill’s Royal Overseas League.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday (UK time) at her Scottish estate.

Sutton went to bed Thursday having seen the news that the Queen was not well, but felt that titbit did not convey much.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Eunice Sutton has been a Royalist for many years. She is pictured holding her Buckingham Palace cup.

Friday morning, Sutton was saddened by the news of the monarch’s death.

“Quite sad in a way, it was a bit sudden.”

Sutton made a point of seeing Queen Elizabeth every time Her Majesty toured to Invercargill.

However, it’s the coronation and a Buckingham Palace garden party she remembered most fondly on Friday, sitting at home holding a palace tea cup.

In June 1953, Sutton and her mother Katherine had settled into a London flat as Sutton worked as a teacher. The pair had arrived in the UK earlier that year, after a six-week boat trip.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff In the wake of the Queen's death, Sir Tim Shadbolt, 75, placed flowers at the Feldwick Gates, outside Queens Park, in Invercargill.

The women found their spot atop a grandstand for the crowning ceremony. Sutton remembered the royal procession and specifically “all the princes” who filed past and into Westminster Abbey.

However, it was a garden party which brought Sutton within touching distance of the Queen.

Sutton said she and her mother found themselves at a Buckingham Palace garden party, and formulated a plan to spot Queen Elizabeth.

“We thought we’ll go to where the tea is, and there she was.”

Sutton and her mother spent a year there in total, and she visited again decades later with members of the Royal Overseas League.

Sutton felt (soon-to-be) King Charles would do a good job, and was eager to get back to the news coverage on Friday afternoon.

Mark Winter Paddington Bear pays tribute to the Queen.

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt said it was with great sadness we join the commonwealth in mourning the passing of her majesty the Queen.

“She will be remembered, always, as a Queen who knew her greatest treasure was her people.”

He along with his partner, put down flowers at the Feldwick Gates, outside Queens Park, in tribute to the Queen.

It was a tremendous loss, he said.

When asked about what he thought about the length of her reign, Shadbolt said “it certainly overshadows mine”.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Sir Tim Shadbolt and his partner put down flowers in tribute to the Queen at the Feldwick Gates on Friday morning.

He recalled how he felt respect for the Queen even as a seven-year-old at primary school.

“We felt great pride in the Queen, she was our Queen..."

Invercargill Deputy Mayor Nobby Clark said he thought Prince Charles would be an “innovative King”, given he had stood for environmental issues for some time.

Southland District mayor Gary Tong said the Queen was a revered monarch, much loved and respected not just throughout the Commonwealth, but around the world, during her extraordinary reign of 70 years.

“She will be remembered for her dignity, wisdom and unwavering sense of duty to her subjects. Our thoughts are with King Charles III and the Royal family as they mourn the passing of a cherished sovereign,” Tong said.

Gore District Mayor Tracy Hicks said “on behalf of the citizens of the Gore District, I offer my sincere sympathy and respect to the Royal Family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II”.

“She has been a tower of strength in an ever-transforming world. She was one of the few constants we, as a nation and as individuals, have known. She was always a friend of New Zealand. All who had the pleasure of meeting her speak glowingly of her knowledge and respect for our place.”

“We wish the heir to the throne and her successor King Charles III all the best for his reign. May God bless him and give him wisdom in all he does.”