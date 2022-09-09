Queen Elizabeth II dies: portrait takes on a life of its own

Ross MacRae with the picture of the Queen that fell off the wall of his Nelson home on Thursday.

It was as if the threads of the Queen’s life were unravelling.

In what appears to be a spectacular coincidence, Nelsonian Ross MacRae’s wife Lyn got the fright of her life when a Coronation portrait of the Queen fell off its hook and slid down the stairs from where it was hung, making an “enormous crash”.

Lyn had been on the sofa reading late Thursday afternoon.

The picture in question was bought from an auction seven years ago, when the MacRaes were considering running a bed and breakfast from the property, and then instead decided to set up the property as an “art house”.

Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Her Majesty The Queen at Balmoral Castle.

READ MORE:

* Queen Elizabeth II dies: They even dyed the sheep for her in Canterbury

* Stuff prints special tribute to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death

* Queen Elizabeth II dies: She was 'everything that was good about Britain'



Ross MacRae/Supplied Lyn MacRae was on the sofa reading when she heard an almighty crash - a portrait of the Queen had fallen down the stairs. "It felt like an omen to both of us," her husband Ross said.

“It was pretty amazing, sort of like a bolt from the blue,” Ross said.

“She thought there had been an explosion in the house, it was really loud. It felt like an omen to both of us.”

The 70-year-old thread on the back of the painting had frayed on the hook.

“It’s quite symbolic,” Ross said, “the thread of life coming to its end.”

The MacRae’s dwelling, Church Hill House, dates back from 1842, and counts Bishop Andrew Burn Suter amongst its owners.

“I don't think he believed in ghosts and nor do we,” Ross said.

“But it's definitely got the spirit.”