'Cherished memories': More tributes pour in from the Pacific

The Tongan Royal Family has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, as the Pacific mourns with flags now flying at half-mast across the region.

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle aged 96, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

Tongan Princess Frederica Tuita said: “Tonga joins millions of people in sadness after hearing the news of Her Majesty's passing.

“She was loved and respected by our family, and we have so many cherished memories,” Tuita said.

The Queen and Prince Philip, who died on April 9 last year, visited the Pacific multiple times during her reign, with a tour of Fiji and Tonga in December 1953, a few months after her coronation.

The couple also visited the New Zealand, Australia, Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Nauru, Kiribati and Tuvalu.

Tonga Royals/Facebook Queen Elizabeth II with the late Tongan Baron Laufilitonga Tuita, father of Princess Frederica Tuita. At right is the late Prince Tu'ipelehake and behind Her Majesty is Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh who died in April last year.

Niue’s Premier Dalton Tagelagi expressed his deepest sadness on "the passing of a most extraordinary woman".

Tagelagi said the Queen’s faithfulness to her duties and dedication to her people was the reflection of a most remarkable leader.

The Tuvalu Ministry of Justice, Communication and Foreign Affairs also offered its condolences.

“Through 70 years of dedicated service, the Queen provided stability in a consistently changing world, and deepest condolences are extended to the family and loved ones of the Queen in this time of loss."

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister, James Marape, said: "Papua New Guineans from the mountains, valleys and coasts rose up this morning to the news that our Queen has been taken to rest by God."

Marape said she was the anchor of the Commonwealth and for PNG.

“We fondly call her 'Mama Queen' because she was the matriarch of our country as much as she was to her family and her sovereign realms.

“God bless her soul as she lays in rest. May God bless also King Charles III. Her Majesty's people in PNG shares the grief with our King and his family."

la presidence de la polynesie French Polynesia President Edouard Fritch with the Queen and Prince Philip.

Solomon Islands’ MP Peter Kenilorea Jr posted a photograph on social media of his father, Sir Peter Kenilorea Snr, being knighted by the Queen.

"It was an honour to witness her knighting my late father in 1982. I was 10 and my sister and I were honoured to witness this solemn ceremony at Government House. It was a privilege to meet her.”

The President of French Polynesia, Edouard Fritch, said the Queen had left a mark on "the history of the world".

The Queen made a stopover in Tahiti to refuel with her husband Prince Philip on her way back from Australia in 2002, Fritch, who was vice-president at the time, said.

“May the Queen's work for peace continue to reassemble the United Nations amongst the 'Commonwealth' and around the British Crown. My prayers will join them in this ultimate voyage of their sovereign."

Hawaiian Governor David Ige also expressed his condolences to the royal family.

“Many years ago, Hawaiʻi hosted the Queen at Washington Place. Her graciousness and her leadership will always be remembered,” he said.

"I've ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-mast in the State of Hawaiʻi immediately until sunset on the day of interment as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II."

The Queen’s eldest son Charles is the new King and head of state of 14 Commonwealth realms including the Pacific.

The Queen will lie in state in Edinburgh and Westminster as part of 10 days of national mourning in the UK, beginning on Friday.

Union flags will be lowered at half-mast on royal residences, government buildings and military establishments and books of condolence opened at British embassies across the world.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand and its realm countries would also move into a period of official mourning.