London in its first days of mourning

Ellen O’Dwyer is working as a journalist in London.

Friday (local time), dusk in London. Two lads in their twenties are striding into the weekend, past Victoria train Station, past pavements lined with pint-drinkers as the city wakes up from the working week.

One has a bouquet of flowers in his right hand, they’ll be heading to pay their respects before heading out into the night.

“Black arm bands, get your black arm bands here for two pounds!” a man calls to passersby making their way to and from Buckingham Palace’s distinctive black and gold gates – where thousands have gathered, as more are arriving, since the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The night before, as news flashed on people’s phones at the Palace, small ripples of conversation drifted through the hushed crowds as people collectively understood she had died.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Pictures of Queen Elizabeth are at bus stops and tube stations across the city.

Three men, who had been waiting at the wrought-iron railings throughout the afternoon, watched the BBC’s Huw Edwards deliver the news. One of them, dressed in a black suit and tie, put his hand on his chest.

South of the River Thames, my friend had been in a loud, crowded pub when a large, black screen was lowered down and the same address strangely and suddenly silenced the bar, he said.

Across the city, rain pelted on mourners’ umbrellas long into the night, in an autumnal shift which marked a cooler, darker turn from the relentless beating heat of this summer’s heatwaves.

On Friday, the United Kingdom completed Day Zero of a ten-day national mourning period, following intricately detailed plans plotted out since the 1960s under “Operation London Bridge” and “Operation Unicorn” – the contingency plans formulated in the event the Queen died in Scotland.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, on Friday.

Because the Queen’s death was on Thursday evening. Thus, it has become the D-Day or D+O. All plans will culminate in the State funeral, scheduled for 19 September.

Until then, flags flicker at half-mast, the Queen’s portrait is on bus stops and in tube stations, rail and postal strikes have been called off, as have football matches until Monday.

BBC One looks set to continue its rolling coverage and the music radio stations – whatever the genre – are likely to play mainly mournful songs. “As when Prince Phillip died, expect to hear Jeff Buckley’s Hallelujah – on repeat,” a friend told me.

As a New Zealander living and working in London, what has struck me as potentially distinct to the situation at home is the deep, personal sense of loss people are feeling at the Queen’s death.

Felipe Dana/AP People watch a broadcast of Britain's King Charles III first address to the nation as the new King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London on Friday.

Many, even those who say they aren’t royalists, feel they have lost a family member.

“I hope she is watching over us now”, one woman said at Buckingham Palace, as the throngs re-filled the square on Friday following a gun salute at Hyde Park.

Police were parting crowds to form a route to the palace gates, leaving onlookers wondering when, or even if, the new King would arrive.

Ten minutes turned into twenty which turned into thirty. Phones shot up at a speck of movement in the distance, then shot down again.

Yui Mok/AP King Charles III, back to camera, greets well-wishers as he walks by the gates of Buckingham Palace following Thursday's death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London on Friday.

A buzz rushed through the crowd as a vehicle approached the Palace, but it was only Royal Mail.

“That’s Postman Pat – he’s never had such a welcome”, one onlooker said, then shortly after it was BT, “Wi-fi must be down at home”, another man said, chuckling.

But once King Charles and Camilla’s motorcade finally came, so did the fervour, the clapping, the waves, and the shouts of God Save the King.

As questions and uncertainty follow the end of Queen Elizabeth’s era, these crowds maintained their loyalty: “That was worth it,” they said.