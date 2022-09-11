A former NZ journalist on what it's like to be covering the Queen's death in London

Jane Matthews left the Stuff Taranaki newsroom for London in July and within a couple of months was covering the biggest event of her career.

The 27-year-old now works for The Sun, one of the UK’s biggest news outlets and was pulled in on her day off just in case the Queen died, which she did on September 9 (New Zealand time) at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.

While back home in Taranaki only small amounts of memorial flowers, and thanks for the Queen’s service are popping up, Matthews said the Queen’s face is literally everywhere you go in London.

“The minute I saw the breaking news notification pop up on my phone I felt a wave come over me, then I quite literally text my parents and said ‘How crazy that I can say I was in London when the Queen died’.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace in London.

“I can't emphasise enough just how massive this is here because it’s not just a big figure dying, it’s the Queen and someone in the newsroom today said ‘this is the biggest event we will ever cover in our lives’.”

Matthews said it’s a surreal feeling, comparing it to other world events where everyone remembers where they were, like when Princess Diana died in 1997 or September 11 in 2001.

Matthews knows it’s one of those times in her life she’ll look back on and proudly talk about for a long time.

Her job has been hectic since the news of the Queen’s passing broke, she said.

LISA BURD/Stuff By comparison, on a small number of flowers have been left at the band rotunda in Pukekura Park in New Plymouth.

She has covered a variety of stories, including when coins and passports will be changed, a photographer who captured the final public photo of the Queen, the King’s tribute to Queen Consort Camilla, and announcing when the Queen’s funeral would be.

“It's quite literally all hands on deck.

“I spent a lot of Friday jumping into other people’s stories and adding more details, re-jigging them and republishing.”

Matthews said the English public are genuinely upset by the loss and her flatmate told her how he was struggling to come to terms with “the end of an era”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Former Stuff and Taranaki Daily News reporter Jane Matthews has been covering the Queen’s death in her new job at The Sun.

Matthews hadn’t had time to get to Buckingham Palace herself yet but said the sheer amount of people there and flowers being left was telling of the mood in Britain.

However, it was hard to tell what the country’s feelings were just yet about Charles becoming their King.

“Everyone is still mourning the Queen, and while King Charles officially took his role on Saturday, it’s still very much about the Queen.”