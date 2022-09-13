The ten-hour wait for a last audience with Queen Elizabeth

Britons are queuing in their thousands for a quiet, last moment with their Queen.

“She’s gone. And it was the reality. It was really hard.”

Nicola Bowsher unapologetically wept as she left the side of her monarch. She’d queued for close to eight hours to pay her respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Bowsher was amongst the first Britons to see the late ruler at rest in Edinburgh’s spectacular gothic St Giles’ Cathedral. Tens of thousands more were expected to shuffle slowly past the catafalque – a raised platform where her coffin lay.

A hush fell when mourners entered the church, Bowsher said. “Beautiful, very beautiful...I was overcome with emotion.”

“I’m Scottish, but I’m also British,” she said. “She was such an inspiration to my generation and I don’t think we’ll see another leader like her.”

Bowsher, who was born in the capital, said it was fitting the Queen died in Scotland. “I believe in my heart that she knew. Scotland's always had a big place in her heart, and she's had a massive place in ours.

“I feel very privileged to come here. I would have queued all through the night.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff About 20,000 people waited to enter St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where the Queen's coffin lies at rest.

In fact many did, facing a ten-hour wait in lines that snaked around the city’s Meadows park, and through the university district to the Royal Mile.

Hundreds began queueing before 7am, choosing to forgo the funeral procession from the Palace of Holyrood House that drew tens of thousands of people to the capital.

“We’re prepared to wait as many hours as we have too,” Kirsty Inkpen said. “Just because we think the Queen is worth it. She’s been good to us.”

The 53-year-old leisure centre manager came from the Scottish Borders region. She had felt “really sad” at news of the death on Thursday and wanted to show appreciation. “Just ‘thank you’ for all the loyalty she showed the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Britons collected white paper wristbands at a station set up at the park’s entrance before joining a second, mile-long line. “It felt great,” said 13-year-old Joe Heard, receiving his pass with a thumbs-up.

He’d waited two hours after coming from school with his sister Eliana, 11. “It’s a historical moment. But I’ve basically eaten all my snacks.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Lines of people intersected in the Meadows park, just under a mile from the cathedral.

Their mother, Emma Heard, said the family made the 50km trip from Peebles to pay tribute to “an amazing woman.”

Further ahead, 22-year-old Liam Robertson had waited two-and-a-half hours to “get involved in history.” The construction worker felt as if he’d “lost an auntie.”

“I think it broke everybody's heart. Thinking back to my older generations: my mum, her mother and her father. That woman's led them through a lot of dark times and kept the light in their hearts.”

Some mourners were lucky to share the church with the Queen’s children. King Charles III, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward stood guard over her body for a short time.

Known as the Vigil of the Princes, the century-old ritual was first performed for King George. Traditionally, it is carried out by male-only members of the Royal Family, but the Princess Royal's appearance made her the first woman to do so.

They stood, heads bowed in silence and facing outwards around her coffin, for 10 minutes. The Queen Consort, Camilla and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex looked on from the side.

Iain McGregor/Stuff St Giles’ Cathedral, topped with the imposing Crown spire, is where the Queen will rest for one night before her body is returned to London

The solid-gold Crown of Scotland was placed on the coffin. The oldest Crown jewels in Britain, it dates back to 1540, and was first worn by King James V of Scotland.

The atmosphere inside the church – known in Scotland as a kirk – was still. No-one was rushed and some paused by the coffin in quiet contemplation.

One man, who had travelled from London, described an “intimate space.” He joined others in pausing, then bowing to the coffin. “It was quite something.” The Royal Company of Archers, the Queen’s official bodyguards when she was north of the border, looked “splendid,” he said. They guarded her coffin around the clock.

An estimated 20,000 people were still waiting on Monday night. Around 4000 filed through the heavy doors every hour.

Iain McGregor/Stuff King Charles and his sister Princess Anne walk behind their mother’s coffin.

As they left, through the Thistle Chapel, there were tears and hugs. Some seemed dazed, and extremely moved by the experience. Others described their few moments inside as “serene” and “dignified.”

The Queen's coffin will leave Edinburgh for London on Tuesday evening. Princess Anne will complete the journey with her mother, as she has since she left Balmoral Castle on Sunday.

They will be met at Buckingham Palace by King Charles and Camilla. Earlier in the day, the King and his wife will continue a tour of the British nations by visiting Belfast.