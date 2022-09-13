The decades of devotion of New Plymouth's King Charles superfan

New Plymouth woman Tibeth Smith is overjoyed Charles has finally become king.

Tibeth Smith is a King Charles superfan – her devotion to the 73-year-old monarch began when he was just a boy.

The New Plymouth woman has been exchanging letters with Charles since the early 1990s. His replies are pored over with reverence for a deep and meaningful friendship.

For Smith the connection began when she was in her 20s and she read an article about how the 8-year-old was being bullied at school.

She had been through her own difficult time and his situation resonated with her.

“I just thought how sad he was and I was quite sad too, and I felt his sadness. So I followed him through his life,” she said.

That devotion has seen her amass a huge collection of magazine clippings and letters from Charles before he was king, and more recently from Camilla, now the Queen consort.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Smith has a vast collection of photographs of the royal family, and they were all sent to her in the post.

It was after Charles went through another tough few years, when his relationship with Camilla became public and the fallout over his divorce from Princess Diana saw him vilified by many, that Smith started writing them letters.

She wanted to support their relationship, she said.

“People have come around now and they absolutely love her, after 20 years.”

Smith's commitment to the couple has only grown deeper with the years. She always sends cards on special occasions and writes personal notes about what they have been up to, what they have worn, or what has been said about them.

“I just feel connected to them. I love them both and I feel a connection,” she said.

The most touching day in her life was in 2015 when Charles and Camilla came to New Plymouth and she seized the chance to talk in person to the man she had followed from boyhood.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Charles in a tuxedo is one of Smith’s favourite pictures.

During a high tea at the city’s Pukekura Park Smith talked with Camilla first and summoned the courage to ask her if she could give Charles a hug.

“When I was talking with them in the park, it was just so wonderful.

“I have never seen Charles look so happy.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A portrait of the young Prince Charles with his sister Princess Anne is afforded pride of place in Smith’s New Plymouth home.

Smith moved to New Zealand in 1966 with her late husband, Derrick Smith, from Yorkshire in England.

They met when they were just 16, and they even got a card from the Queen on their 65th wedding anniversary.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Smith has folders full of magazine and newspaper clippings of the royal family.

She is reserved about her private life, but it is clear the letters she has received from the royals over the years fill a special place in her heart.

“I sent the last one in August and so I have got one on the way, but I know they have been busy recently.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Some letters have a personal message and bear the original signatures of Charles and Camilla.

Smith, who prefers not to share her age, is a bit more laid back than she used to be about when the replies arrive.

“Back in the days, I used to wait for the postman and then put the photographs they sent me on the kitchen bench,” she said.

She plans to continue writing letters to Charles now he is king, just as she has for close to 30 years.

“He waited for too long to be king,” she said as her eyes brimmed with tears. “But now he is there.”