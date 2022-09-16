Outpouring of pride: Fijian soldiers honour their Queen and commander in chief

A group of young Fijian soldiers have created much excitement and pride in Fiji, and around the world, after they were chosen to participate in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in the United Kingdom.

Private Peni Tubuna, of the Royal Company of Archers, stood with his head bowed beside the Queen’s coffin – taken from Balmoral Castle draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, a wreath of flowers atop – when it arrived at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh.

Part of the Royal Regiment, Tubuna and seven troopers also carried their Queen and commander in chief into St Giles Cathedral as images of the pallbearers beamed across the world.

His father, Semi Tubuna, was among the millions who watched the Queen’s funeral procession: “I am so proud of my son’s achievement because it’s a great honour. He’s an inspiration to his family and to Fiji.”

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle on September 9, aged 96, after a 70-year reign – the longest in British royal history.

The Queen had a special relationship with her people in the Commonwealth, particularly those in the Pacific.

Jacob King/AP Private Peni Tubuna, third from left, carries the Queen’s coffin from St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

With her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, aged 99, the couple visited the islands multiple times.

The Queen toured Fiji six times, with her first visit in December 1953, a few months after her coronation.

In February 1977, she visited again with the Duke of Edinburgh, this time as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of her accession to the throne.

During a banquet held in her honour in Suva, the Queen told the 300 guests that Fiji was the first Pacific nation she had seen in 1953, local media reported at the time.

Peni Tubuna said it was only fitting that he and other Fijian soldiers in the British Army should represent her people in the Pacific and honour their Queen in Edinburgh.

In 2019, Tubuna – the eldest of four siblings – was a Year 13 student in Fiji when he was drafted into the British Army. He left his family and friends and headed to Scotland in 2020.

Speaking from the Redford Military Barracks on Wednesday, the 21-year-old said he was “truly honoured” to be a part of Operation London Bridge – the funeral plan for Queen Elizabeth II.

Tubuna said the army began looking for volunteers to become pallbearers for the Queen in June.

Tubuna said he couldn’t believe it when his name was announced in “this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

Peter Byrne/Getty Images King Charles III inspects the Guard of Honour as he arrives for the Ceremony of the Keys at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh on September 12, 2022.

“Me and another Fijian were selected to be part of the funeral procession from Holyrood Palace to St Giles Cathedral,” Tubuna said. “But my fellow Fijian comrade could not participate.

“It was so surreal at first. I was happy yet nervous at the same time. We rehearsed a lot and training was intense, but everything went well.

“I’m so proud of the boys who carried out their duties for our Queen and our commander in chief. It was a great privilege to honour Her Majesty, who gave so much to us. She sacrificed everything for her God, her country, her people and her family.”

Semi Tubuna agreed. “The Queen was the perfect example of service and loyalty. I am proud that my son and other Fijians were there to honour their queen and high chief.”

Fijian paramount chief the Roko Tui Dreketi and Marama Bale, Ro Teimumu Kepa, said Tubuna’s role in the royal procession is “coincidentally aligned to that of his traditional Fijian role as the Qase ni Vale (traditional elders to the chiefly household)”.

“When a member of the chiefly clan dies, they will dig the grave, carry the casket and bury the body. So Peni is familiar with his role as a pallbearer,” Ro Teimumu said.

“It’s a role that his ancestors carried out and has been passed down from generation to generation. And to see him perform this duty for Her Majesty, I am truly proud of Peni.”

As Tubuna carried the Queen’s coffin into Holyrood Palace, outside stood guard another Rewan son from Fiji, Ratu Sevanaia Naulumatua Rayawa with the Royal Scots Guard.

A former Highlander and Scots Guard, Ratu Naulu and 16 other Fijians remained at the palace until the Queen’s body was taken to London.

British Army Forces News Fijian Highlanders in the Scots Guard who participated in the Queen's funeral procession in Edinburgh included Ratu Sevanaia Naulumatua Rayawa, second from left, and Suliasi Verekauta from Kadavu, beside him. Behind and to the left of Verekauta is Paul Bolalevu from Lomaiviti.

Images of the Scots Guard were also beamed across the world with thousands of people taking to social media to “show our pride and appreciation”.

Ratu Naulu’s mother, Maria Rabale Rayawa, 52, watched the royal procession from her Suva home.

“It was emotional and overwhelming to see these young Fijian boys and girls on national TV, taking part in this historic event,” a tearful Rayawa said.

“We are the proudest parents and families,” Rayawa said. “To be bestowed that honour is amazing. Who knew that a boy from the remote village of Nabudrau, Noco, in Rewa would be chosen to accompany the Queen’s casket.

“My son has been in the British Army for four years, and his dedication and commitment have been unwavering. I hope he continues to inspire his five siblings and those around him.

“We are so proud of what he represents and what our forefathers had envisioned when they ceded Fiji to Queen Victoria in 1874,” Rayawa said.

The Queen’s casket arrived at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and was taken to Westminster Hall on Thursday where she lies in state until her memorial service on September 19.

Leaders from the Commonwealth member states in the Pacific – New Zealand, Australia, Tonga, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Niue and Tuvalu – will attend the Queen’s funeral.

King Charles III, the Queen’s eldest son, is now head of state for 14 Commonwealth nations and territories.