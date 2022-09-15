The royal train: thousands queue through London as the Queen's coffin lies in state

Londoners share memories of their Queen as they queue to say goodbye.

Senior journalists Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor are in London.

In a long week of public splendour and pageantry, devoted Londoners waited for hours to say a quiet, private goodbye to their Queen.

Rain, discomfort, exhaustion and long, boring hours of queueing. Nothing could keep the thousands of mourners – stretching for 6 kilometres – from her side as she lay in state at the grand Westminster Hall.

There were emotional scenes as King Charles III and his sons walked behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time. It was the first time Charles, William and Harry were seen together in public since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

READ MORE:

* The part of the United Kingdom where praise for the Monarchy vies with disdain

* Queen's funeral: NZ, Australia to fly Pacific mourners to historic event

* Prince William and Harry to follow coffin in an echo of their mother's funeral



Christophe Ena/AP The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall.

The brothers have a well-documented troubled relationship, but the royal family put on a united front as they accompanied the Queen on foot.

Their wives – Camilla the Queen Consort, Kate and Megan followed by car.

The Queen's other children, Andrew, Anne and Edward, formed part of the procession.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Members of the public queue along the side of the Thames to view the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall. Some camped overnight.

Planes over Heathrow fell silent as the procession left the Palace at exactly 2.22pm and passed familiar London landmarks: The Mall, Horse Guards, Whitehall and Parliament Square.

The Queen’s coffin was carried on an open gun carriage, drawn by a team of black horses. At the front of the parade, Lord Firebrand, a huge 18 hands-tall (183cm) horse set the pace. A guard of honour from the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force lined the east side of Parliament Square. Guns were fired at one-minute intervals and Big Ben tolled as she arrived at 3pm.

It was fittingly grand, for a woman whose entire life was marked by elaborate, formal rituals. But this day was for her people.

They began lining up on Tuesday morning, alongside the banks of the grey Thames. Vanessa Nanthakumaran, Anne Daley and Grace Gothard were at the head of the queue, and spent much of the next 36 hours being interviewed by international media.

Stuff was there when the women were the first to be presented with yellow, numbered wristbands. That allowed wearers to buy food from 24-hour food trucks, use portable toilets or fill up their water bottles for free.

The organisation was quintessentially British, a nation that loves to queue. The route that wriggled around the Thames was dotted by stewards, police, ambulance volunteers, Samaritans and more than 100 Scouts. It was carefully sectioned to avoid roads and other thoroughfares, and officials suggested the wait could stretch to 35 hours for some die-hard Royalists once the doors opened.

A separate, shorter queue was established for disabled or vulnerable people, who could obtain a timed slot to enter.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Despite the sad occasion, the atmosphere was festive.

The sight of Nanthakumaran, Daley and Gothard stationed on the chilly pavement inspired Joyce Dawson. She arrived at 7am on a coach from Middlesbrough with her daughter Shelby.

“Six hours it took us to get here. I’ve never been to London. And I’ve never seen the Queen,” she said.

She’d brought a lunch box filled with sausage rolls, sandwiches, potato chips, “and loads of sweeties” to stave off hunger. “We’ve brought a couple of camping chairs and our snuggies [hooded blankets] in case we get cold.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff It was a long night for some die-hard royalists.

Stephen Holgate, from nearby Vauxhall Bridge, was a whole 24 hours ahead of them. He was eighth in line – making it a full two days of waiting, and was sustained through the night by vegan sushi and a flask of tea.

“I had no sleep whatsoever,” he said. “I’m on a natural high because it's a very exciting, although sad time.

“But I will have the wonderful opportunity later today to show my respects to the Queen, who’s been a wonderful ambassador.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Heathrow halted flights over London to allow the Queen’s coffin to pass through the streets in silence.

Despite the sorrow, there was a festive atmosphere as strangers bonded over the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Construction worker Gary Farrington, from South London, was keeping Dominique Andrews company after they met in line.

“Every person within the London area should make that effort to come here,” she said. “I’m 62 years old, and the Queen’s always been there. When you're in London, you take these things for granted. Because she's always there on the telly or if you're going to work she might come past in her carriage, give a little wave.

“So, I thought now's the time to come and show my respect.”

He was entertained by stories of the Queen by Andrews, who was once her palace architect. “I used to work at the royal household, in the basement at Buckingham Palace. I’d drive up in my little VW Beetle. So, I've come to pay my respects. She was an excellent boss.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff In a typically British way, the queueing system was very ordered.

Andrews rushed back from a holiday in Paris on news of the monarch’s death last week. She cherished memories of meeting the Queen several times at garden parties and the staff Christmas ball.

“The staff would line up all down the corridors of Buckingham Palace to be presented with a Christmas present from the Queen. It was really special.

“I remember standing on the terrace on a very, very sunny evening, at a farewell party for one of her members of staff.”

The Queen approached as Andrews sipped a gin and tonic.

“I was quite new at the time. I spoke to her about [how] she was going to Balmoral and chatted about the lovely evening. She was just so charming, coming round all of us to make sure we'd had a chance to say hello.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff There were no tickets, nor charge to enter Westminster Hall to view the Queen’s coffin.

Should the conversation with Andrews peter out, Farrington had a plan. “I’ve recharged me batteries,” he said, patting the cellphone in his pocket. “There’s a football match on so I'll be watching that. Chelsea are playing.”

Royal fanatic Amanda Drake came from Sydney for the Jubilee celebrations – and stayed. “I just had a feeling. I thought she was getting weaker and if this happened once I was home, I'd be really sad.”

She arrived at the embankment on Tuesday with no preparation, so her queue neighbours held her spot while she bought a tent and some provisions. They were all breakfasting on coffee and Portuguese tarts when Stuff arrived.

“We all grew up with the Queen, didn't we?” Drake said. “I grew up in Australia. But I grew up with two very strong monarchists: my mother and my grandmother. And so they're kind of here in spirit with me, too.”

Phil Noble The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall in London.

The line snaked alongside the 150,000 red, chalk hearts of the National Covid Memorial – forming two walls of love.

“We're actually here today for a serious purpose,” Richard Reindorp said.

The 68-year-old, who walks with two sticks, spent the night on a tarpaulin. “All my life, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has been my queen. And I'm here, because it's a historic moment.

“But also to say, as Paddington Bear said, thank you very much.”