NZ's top diplomat in London on meeting King Charles, just one week into her job

One week into the job, New Zealand's top diplomat in London meets the King.

Deep in grief, King Charles III took time to ask after the victims of the last month’s Nelson-Tasman flood.

Two days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, New Zealand's top diplomat in Britain had an audience with the King to offer the nation’s condolences.

He responded by asking acting High Commissioner Shannon Austin how New Zealanders were doing in the wake of the devastating storm and the Omicron outbreak.

“We have to keep reminding ourselves that he has lost his mum but is also happy to do all this duty, which must be really tough,” she said.

READ MORE:

* The Queen chose her final car personally

* The royal train: thousands queue through London as the Queen's coffin lies in state

* ‘Smile and look happy? You can’t make me’: On set with Queen Elizabeth II

* Queen's funeral: NZ, Australia to fly Pacific mourners to historic event



Austin has been in the job for a week, after the departure of Bede Corry. His replacement is yet to be announced.

It was a “busy and momentous” but sad time – and came with enormous pressure.

“It is an incredible honour to have these responsibilities and I feel very humbled,” she said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Two days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Shannon Austin, New Zealand's top diplomat in Britain had an audience with the King to offer the nation’s condolences.

She added: “I am very aware of the privilege and the honour and determined to do my best for New Zealand, but it is quite nerve-wracking and stressful...it goes with the job.”

She offered condolences on behalf of Kiwis to the King and Camilla, Queen Consort at the Accession Council at Buckingham Palace, one of 14 commissioners of the realm invited to meet with the King.

The Royal couple “really appreciated” the well-wishes, she said.

“We spoke a little bit about his numerous trips to New Zealand and those of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth of which they have very found memories, and then he asked how New Zealanders were doing.

“He was aware we have had a bit of an Omicron wave and some severe flooding, so he just asked how New Zealanders were feeling after all of that.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Members of the public queue along the bank of the Thames to view the Queen’s coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Austin said the Accession Council – the formal ceremony where Charles was formally declared head of state at Lancaster House, was “an incredible event, very historic.”

Also there were the six living former British prime ministers which was “impressive to see.”

Just before speaking to New Zealand media on Wednesday, she’d come from the service of the commencement of the lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Phil Noble The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall in London.

The late Queen had shown grace, calmness and dedication to public service, Austin said. “Her affection for New Zealand and its people was clear, and it was an affection that was shared.”

On Thursday, Austin will welcome Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford to London ahead of the state funeral next week.