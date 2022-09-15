The Queen's death: Tears after a 36-hour vigil by the Thames

Mourners brought to tears as they say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth.

Senior journalists Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor are in London.

They queued through the day. And as darkness fell like a shroud over London, weeping mourners kept a continuous, slow-moving vigil over Queen Elizabeth II.

Thousands of people spilled out of the Palace of Westminster, emerging underneath Big Ben. The yellow lights of the Houses of Parliament glittered in the Thames, as they passed over Westminster Bridge.

The silent, familiar landmarks were a reassuring presence for those who had just passed by the coffin of the only monarch they have ever known.

Some were openly sobbing, others walking in quiet contemplation.

Helen Berry was overcome with emotion and exhaustion after a long day and a poignant encounter with the Queen’s flag-draped casket.

Gregorio Borgia/AP The coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall in London.

She’d begun the day planning to watch the royal procession accompanying her body through the capital streets. But access was shut off as the crowds swelled. So, she joined the queue at South Bank and watched the parade on her cellphone.

She got to the doors of Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie until her state funeral on Monday. “It was placid, peaceful. The pageantry of the soldiers standing there still is very...,” she tailed off, tears in her eyes. “I kept looking back, so I could see as much as I could for the whole time.”

Within ten minutes she was by the Queen’s side. “I just stopped. Looked to the jewels, bowed my head [and thought] ‘thank you for everything you've done’.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Westminster Palace, where the Queen lies in state.

Some well-wishers bowed, and others curtseyed, as sobs occasionally punctured the silence. Many wore black to mark the solemn occasion.

The ancient hall was lit by chandeliers and candles. The coffin rested on a scarlet platform guarded by four beefeaters and six soldiers of the Household Cavalry. It was draped in the Royal Standard and topped by the diamond-encrusted Imperial State Crown, worn by the Queen at her coronation.

Stuff Helen Berry had tears in her eyes as she described her encounter with the Queen’s coffin.

Matthew Thomas waited in line for four hours. “It's a strange sort of atmosphere. It's sad on one side, but at the same time, everybody's coming together, which is really good.”

A hush fell when people entered the hall, he said. “It was very sombre, very quiet. I don't think I heard a peep out of anybody else in the room. It’s all carpeted. You can’t hear footsteps...very peaceful. Just a really sort of nice moment to reflect.”

Stuff Welshman Matthew Thomas, who now lives in London, urged Britons to come and pay their respects.

Thomas, from South Wales, stopped and gave a small bow to the coffin. “For me, it’s the history of it all. She’s been the one point of constancy throughout the last 70 years in the context of so much change around the world. I was reflecting on her role in everything she’s seen and what she meant for the country.”

Jill Brackley broke down when reliving the heartfelt moment. Tears running down her cheeks, she said: “It is surreal to see her lying in a box. It was just unbelievable.”

She waited six hours with her mother, Emma, who said the Queen was “incredible.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Emma Brackley with her daughter Jill Brackley. The pair were overcome with emotion.

“No matter what happens, she's been there. The things she has had to live through...even when her husband died, and she sat on her own at his funeral. And the next thing you know, she's making a video with Paddington Bear.”

The Queen will lie in state in the palace complex, which also houses Parliament and the Lords, until her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. More than three-quarters of a million people are expected to take part in the tradition, dating back to the 17th century, where mourners file past the Queen’s closed coffin 23 hours a day.