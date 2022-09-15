Christchurch to hold memorial service for Queen

Queen Elizabeth II waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London as she ends an official visit on December 18, 2012. (File photo)

A memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Christchurch’s Transitional Cathedral on Sunday, September 25.

The service, starting at 5pm, will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

The Queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on September 8 at Balmoral in Scotland, aged 96.

“On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day and the State Memorial Service, we want to offer Christchurch residents the opportunity to come together to pay their respects to our late sovereign,’’ Christchurch City Council civic and international relations manager Duncan Sandeman said.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Londoners share memories of their Queen as they queue to say goodbye.

Condolence books were earlier set up at Christchurch’s Civic Offices, Tūranga, the Christchurch Art Gallery, the Christchurch Town Hall and the Transitional Cathedral so people could share their personal memories of the Queen and express their sympathy.

Sandeman said the Queen and the Royal Family had been big supporters of Christchurch, visiting the city many times.

The Queen visited Christchurch nine times between 1954 and 2002. Her first visit to Christchurch was in January 1954 – seven months after her coronation.

“In this time of great sorrow for His Majesty, King Charles, and the Royal Family, it is fitting that we give thanks for the Queen’s lifetime of service by holding our own memorial service.”

The Dean of Christchurch, the Very Reverend Lawrence Kimberley, will lead city’s memorial service, which will be in the Anglican tradition but also involve mana whenua and the New Zealand Defence Force.

People can watch the livestream of the service on the cathedral’s website.