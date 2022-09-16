From 'Cabbage' to little princes: why what you call a Royal matters

Londoners share memories of their Queen as they queue to say goodbye.

Stuff senior journalists Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor are in London.

What’s in a name? Rather a lot, if you happen to be British Royalty.

The Brits are sticklers for tradition – and they take their noble titles very seriously. In the ancient ranking system, the monarch once bestowed titles on peers of the realm – who swore loyalty to the Crown in exchange for land or money.

These days, peers lack the political muscle they once had. But “their social influence remains undimmed,” according to Debrett’s, the authority on aristocratic etiquette.

Seasoned palace correspondents in the British press are well schooled in the intricacies of the peerage. But for the influx of foreign press in London to cover the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the numerous official titles are a tongue-tying minefield. Here’s what we’ve learnt.

The Queen

Let’s start with the woman who drew us all to England’s capital. Her name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor. Officially, she is Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

That’s some mouthful.

Iain McGregor/Stuff King Charles III, with his sister the Princess Royal, Princess Anne.

If you were lucky enough to meet the late monarch, the correct formal address was 'Your Majesty.' After that, you’d call her ‘Ma'am’ (pronounced like jam). There are actually no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting a member of the Royal Family, but they are known to prefer the traditional forms.

When the Duke of Edinburgh broke the sad news of the death of her father, King George VI, to his wife, she was asked what her regnal name would be. Her response was: “my own of course”.

Sounds simple? Well, not quite.

The Queen regarded Scotland as “a haven and a home,” according to her son, King Charles III. The Queen's mother, also called Elizabeth, was from a Scottish family, who lived at Glamis Castle in Angus.

Jane Barlow PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the last public images of the Queen. The monarch was meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss, two days before she died.

But when she ascended the throne in 1952, her new title prompted huge controversy north of the border.

It was due to historical inaccuracy. Queen Elizabeth I had never reigned over the nation – the Union of the Crowns (when England and Scotland were united) didn’t take place until after her death.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill attempted to solve the problem of the monarch holding two separate titles, suggesting it be the highest number between the two Kingdoms that counts. The Queen was then styled as Queen Elizabeth II across the United Kingdom.

AP Queen Elizabeth II strolls in the grounds of her Scottish home in Balmoral castle, Scotland, with Princess Anne and Prince Andrew in 1960.

Scots didn’t like it. New post boxes bearing the Queen's cypher, E II R, were defaced – and one was even blown up. To this day, mail boxes in Scotland still don’t bear her seal, instead marked with only the Crown of Scotland.

The issue even went to court – which ruled that the use of the numeral “II” was a correct use of the royal prerogative.

Some Scots still refuse to recognise Queen Elizabeth as the second monarch to bear that name. Successive First Ministers Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon liked to call her ‘Queen of Scots.’ (Their Scottish National Party want political independence but would retain the monarchy). It's not an official title, but the Queen was said not to mind it.

The dilemma doesn’t apply in New Zealand or Australia because the issue was clarified in 1931 when the Statute of Westminster provided that the “higher number” practice would apply. She was Elizabeth II in all the independent Commonwealth countries that retain the monarchy.

Her death still hasn’t put the matter of her moniker to bed. In the last few days, a campaign to give her a new title. Senior politicians, including former prime minister Boris Johnson, have referred to her as Elizabeth the Great since her death, aged 96, last week.

As ever, the Tories can agree on nothing, and some suggested it was rather common and used by despots and conquerors.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat opted for 'the Faithful'. And former party treasurer Lord Farmer penned a letter to the Daily Telegraph, arguing: 'Superficially she was indeed great, but more than 110 monarchs have been so designated – including the Herod who ordered the slaughter of the innocents, Louis XIV (whose rule made the French Revolution all but inevitable) and Genghis Khan.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff British society takes the Royals – and their designations – seriously.

Giving the Queen a new designation would require a law change to the 1953 Royal Titles Act.

And even within her own family, she was known by different names. As a child, her difficulty pronouncing her name led to the nickname 'Lilibet.' It stayed with her for life and was used by her husband Prince Philip. He also used to call her “Cabbage.”

Princes William couldn’t manage Granny, and so she became Gary to he and his brother, Harry. As a toddler, William's son Prince George called her Gan-Gan.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Tensions among the senior royals extend to what they call themselves.

King Charles III

The Queen’s death allowed her son Charles to ascend the throne, and cleared the way for others in the royal family to assume new titles.

In his first speech as a new monarch, King Charles III revealed that Prince William and his wife Catherine – formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – will now be the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The new king was treading sensitive ground when it came to designating his second wife, born Camilla Rosemary Shand. Formerly his mistress, while married to the late Princess Diana, there was some hostility to their relationship, although the public attitude has shifted.

He opted for Queen Consort – the title endorsed by his mother in a Platinum Jubilee statement in February. Technically and legally, Camilla is all but a Queen in name. But not a Queen Regnant – a monarch in her own right, rather than through marriage.

Ian West Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday.

Megxit

None of this compares to the tension over the titles given to the family of King Charles’ second-born son. Despite their bitter divorce from the royal family, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle keep the titles given to them when they married in May 2018. They are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A law passed in 1917 – known as the Letters Patent – dictates that all the grandchildren of the sovereign through a male line can hold the titles of prince and princess. That’s Prince William’s children George, Charlotte, Louis.

Clarence House Twitter King Charles, Prince Harry and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, as an infant,

Archie Harrison, three, and one-year-old Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor – Harry and Meghan’s children – will have princely titles, but not carry His or Her Royal Highness status.

The Sussexes reportedly believe this is a snub: Harry’s cousin princesses Beatrice and Eugenie use HRH, despite not being working royals.

To rub salt into the wound, there have been several online petitions requesting Harry and Meghan be stripped of their royal titles, including a movement from the people of the county of Sussex.