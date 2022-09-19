'I called in sick': the lengths British Royal fans are going for a glimpse of the Queen's coffin

Royal fans and New Zealand's delegation prepare for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Stuff senior journalists Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor are in London.

It is a London thoroughfare associated pageantry and regal flair. But on the eve of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, The Mall was lined with tents, sleeping bags and camping chairs.

Mourners and well-wishers, wrapped in tinfoil blankets, packed the one-kilometre grand, red road which stretches from Admiralty Arch to Buckingham Palace on Sunday. They set up camp hoping for a prime position on the final route for the late monarch’s coffin.

Teaching assistant Joy Marr called into work sick and made the trip from Suffolk on Friday. She will stay on The Mall for three nights and four days.

“It's our last chance to say goodbye to the greatest woman the nation, the world, has ever known,” she said. “Seventy years of service to the country and Commonwealth. So, I can wait here, and I can sleep here for one last goodbye.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Alan Lonsdale joined the crowds outside Buckingham Palace on the eve of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Marr carried a tent, sleeping bag, mat, six litres of water and even toilet rolls and a porta-potty. “Thank goodness, I haven’t had to use that.”

“It’s joined a nation together in grief but in also a celebration of her wonderful life,” she said. “The outpouring of love for a woman that most people have never met. She means everything to everybody.”

Their overnight vigil will earn them a glimpse, just for a few moments, as the State Gun Carriage passes through London to Wellington Arch, where it will be transferred to the State Hearse. Anticipating huge crowds, palace officials extended the route to enable more people to bid her farewell.

Rachel Taylor, from Wales, woke up at 4am to make the journey to London. “I'm not a royalist, but I feel right to be here,” she said. “I was bought up with her. She's always been in everybody's lives. I've always known her.”

Taylor was with her husband Stephen and sister-in-law Stephanie Short. Royalism is a family tradition, inspired by 82-year-old matriarch Pauline. “We go to Sandringham every Christmas Day to see the Royal Family,” Short said. “We came to London for Princess Diana's funeral. And we also came for Kate and William's wedding.

“We absolutely loved the atmosphere, and we wanted to pay our respects to our dear Queen.” They were making regular video calls to her mother, to ensure she experienced the event.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The parks and streets around Buckingham Palace were heaving with mourners.

The family slept under Union flags, topped with jewelled crowns and black tassels, hung for the funeral. Water and sunscreen stations, and hundreds of portable toilets, stretch along the one kilometre-long route.

Royal fanatics are allowed to pitch tents, but not until 10pm – and they must be down by 6am.

The rough-sleepers were using wet-wipes to wash, and taking turns watching each other’s spot as they fetched hot drinks, stretched their legs and visited the floral tributes at nearby Green Park.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Joy Marr brought six books to keep her occupied during the four-day wait.

Teacher Sara Ashford, from Surrey, brought her 11-year-old son Teddy. On Thursday she queued with friend Rachel Watson to see the lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

“We wanted to share this experience with our children at school,” Ashford said. “They are really interested. It's really important...to be honest, it’s the first time I've done something like this.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Thousands of people pour onto The Mall from Green Park, where a floral tribute garden has been established.

Teddy brought card games and a book to keep him occupied. He slept little. “It’s very loud, but it’s fine,” he said.

“It's a moment in history, and unlikely we'll ever, in our lifetime, have a queen again,” Watson said. “I’ll be thinking of her life and what she's achieved.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Sara and Teddy Ashford, and Rachel Watson, used Union Jack bunting to create their own make-shift campsite.

Alan Lonsdale, 78, has visited Buckingham Palace almost every day since the Queen’s coffin returned to London. He was dressed head-to-foot in the red, white and blue of the Union standard. Tube station closures will likely keep him away on Monday.

“I’ll probably watch it on television,” the Chelmsford pensioner said. “I would like to be here. But it’s going to be a little bit difficult for me to get here.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended a reception for the New Zealanders who will attend the funeral.

Dignatories were preparing for the funeral in a very different way. New Zealand’s delegation attended a gathering hosted by the High Commission, close to Trafalgar Square.

Among the guests joining Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro were Māori king Kiingi Tūheitia, former secretary-general of the Commonwealth of Nations Sir Don McKinnon, former Governor-General Dame Silvia Cartwright and acting High Commissioner Shannon Austin.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Six official representatives - including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Cindy Kiro – were invited to attend the funeral. The Government was also invited to send 10 representatives and five who have been granted royal honours.

Also there were Ngāi Tahu kaumātua Sir Tipene O'Regan and singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

Cartwright will join a ‘procession of chivalry.’ “ I will be processing grandly up the aisle of Westminster Abbey,” she said. “It's just an incredible experience to be part of this. And to be such a significant part, not just in the back row somewhere...I shouldn't be looking forward to the funeral. But as a historic occasion, it's just fantastic.”

On Sunday evening (Monday morning, NZ time), Ardern was to attend ‘the reception of the century’ at Buckingham Palace – for 1000 VIPs, including around 500 world leaders.

King Charles III and Camilla will host senior members of the royals, as well as Ardern, US President Joe Biden, Canadian premier Justin Trudeau, Japan's Emperor Naruhito and the Kings and Queens from Holland, Norway and Spain.

They were asked to wear lounge suits and morning dress – not the ball gowns and white tie usually expected at a state event.

Supplied Jacinda Ardern was interviewed on the BBC Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

Ardern started the day with an appearance on the BBC Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme. Her first meeting with the Queen took place in 2018, when she was pregnant with daughter Neve. “So I said to her, 'How did you manage?', and I remember she just said, 'Well, you just get on with it'. And that was actually probably the best and most factual advice I could have,” Ardern told Kuenssberg.

She also reiterated her stance that New Zealand would one day become a republic, within her lifetime.

Sir Tipene said he supported the continuation of the monarchy “until I see a better constitutional arrangement than just electing a party politician into a head of state role.”