Mourners, memorialists and royalists gather in Invercargill

Invercargill woman Gail Stewart signs a condolence book at a viewing of Queen Elizabeth II’s memorial service, at the Invercargill Civic Theatre on Monday.

Invercargill’s regal Civic Theatre was a fitting venue to watch Queen Elizabeth II's New Zealand memorial service on Monday.

About 30 people spent part of their Memorial Day watching the service, beamed onto the theatre's big screen, live from Cathedral of St Paul in Wellington.

Invercargill woman Gail Stewart's interest in the royals stemmed from an online BBC message board.

Robyn Edie/Stuff A photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip on the side of the stage at the screening of Queen Elizabeth II’s memorial service, at the Invercargill Civic Theatre on Monday.

Her son, William, used to frequent the message board 20 years ago and talk about the royals.

Stewart, of English, Irish and Scottish descent, came to the Invercargill screening to pay respects to the monarch for a "life well lived" and a life-time of service.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, aged 96.

Speaking at the Wellington cathedral, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern read an excerpt from The Royal Visit to New Zealand, which describes the departure of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh after their first visit to New Zealand in 1953/54.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro said “as we leave here today, let us cherish the memory of Queen Elizabeth: to take heed of her constancy and grace, to hold onto that sense of wonder and joy, and to keep in our hearts her example of steadfast service and selfless love.”