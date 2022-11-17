British Royals quick to embrace guest starring roles on TV

They’re not just royalty, they’re television royalty. Starting with the Queen’s coronation in 1953, the royal family have long used television to communicate with their subjects. And just like his mother, King Charles has embraced the medium of television. We take a look at his television career and at some of the more off-beat appearances of his family members.

Coronation Street

The then Prince visited the cobbled streets of Weatherfield in December 2000 to celebrate the long-running soap’s 40th anniversary. He was seen in a news report meeting Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls) in her role as a councillor. As they watched the news, the trio of Natalie (Denise Welch), Liz (Beverley Callard) and Geena (Jennifer James) see Audrey curtsy while she and the Prince make silent small talk. As pressing the flesh is Charles’ bread and butter, this was a part that required little acting.

King Charles is no stranger to TV appearances.

bro’Town

An animated cartoon set in Aotearoa seems an unlikely place for royalty to pop up but in 2005, bro’Town writer and creator Oscar Kightley managed to persuade his majesty to add his voice to the popular series – with a little help from the Prime Minister. Kightley met the then Prince after he attended a play written by the Sione’s Wedding star. Seeing his chance, Kightley asked Charles if he would provide his voice for the local series. When the Prince balked, Helen Clark told him she had voiced the show, and he relented. In the episode, Prince Charles declares “Morningside for life” alongside a cast of characters after a spirited community meeting. It’s one of his very few scripted TV performances.

EastEnders

Not to be outdone by Coro, rival soap EastEnders had to have a royal cameo too but at least this time, the future King got to speak. This year, EastEnders produced a special episode to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. And who better to join the festivities in Albert Square than Her Majesty’s son and daughter-in-law. In the episode, Charles and Camilla visited Watford and interacted with some of the famous locals. Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) offered Camilla a nip of Trinidadian rum while Charles admired the market stalls and the tradition of passing them down within families. Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, said the royal couple were, “Amazing sports. What I remember is that he was absolutely charming and very funny and he had an awful lot of humility about him which made me feel very at ease.”

The Repair Shop

Most recently, the King paid a visit to The Repair Shop barn. Filmed before his accession, Charles took two items – a clock and a piece of pottery made for Queen Victoria – to Jay Blades and his team for restoration. He appeared on the popular programme to mark the BBC’s centenary but also to promote the importance of vocational training. It’s a personal passion for the King that he helps foster through his Prince’s Foundation Building Craft programme. Charles also has his own reality series, made before he became King. Hosted by comedian Jim Moir (better known as Vic Reeves to some), The Prince’s Master Crafters: The Next Generation features artisans showcasing crafts such as glassblowing, woodcarving and stained-glass making, with Charles serving as a judge.

Martin Meissner/AP Prince William and Prince Harry failed to make the cut in their Storm Trooper roles.

Princes William and Harry – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The movies are a tough business and even princes aren’t immune to the swift scissors of Hollywood. Prince William and Prince Harry found themselves on the cutting room floor of The Last Jedi after the pair visited the set of the movie at Pinewood Studios in 2016. Actor John Boyega, who plays Finn, revealed the brothers had filmed a scene as stormtroopers. But because of their height, they stood out from the crowd of sinister soldiers, meaning they failed to make the final cut

Prince Edward – The Grand Knockout Tournament

Depending on your viewpoint, The Grand Knockout Tournament (also known as A Royal Knockout Tournament) was either a charming display of the Firm shaking off the shackles of protocol or an abomination that humiliated the royal family. Known for his love of theatre, Prince Edward orchestrated the 1987 event in which royalty, including himself and his sister Anne, competed alongside celebrities such as Meatloaf and Tom Jones in a series of wacky mediaeval-inspired challenges. While the TV spectacle raised money for charity, the Queen was said to be most displeased with her son’s first venture into television.

Sarah Ferguson/Instagram Sarah Ferguson with the late Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis.

Sarah Ferguson – Friends

In 1988, the former Duchess of York, or Fergie as she is more commonly known, made a cameo appearance in season four of the popular comedy Friends. When the famous Friends visited London for Ross’ wedding, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) bumped into Fergie while wearing an oversized Union Jack hat that Chandler found obnoxious. After awkwardly filming them together with his camcorder (remember, this was pre-cellphone days), the Duchess tells Joey that she finds his hat “rather dashing”. As Joey plays the clip for his friends, he declares “That’s Fergie, baby”. Ferguson has said that her daughters, who were big fans of the show, convinced her to take part. She also appeared in The Vicar Of Dibley in 1999 as herself alongside Johnny Depp.

Princess Beatrice – The Young Victoria

Princess Beatrice of York received a demotion of sorts in the 2009 film The Young Victoria. The young royal played a lady-in-waiting in the 2009 biopic in which Emily Blunt portrays her great, great, great, great-grandmother. Beatrice, who was named after Queen Victoria’s youngest daughter, had no lines in the uncredited role but given her similarity to her ancestor, it’s probably best she stayed in the background. Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson, who was a producer on the film, told Reuters, “Beatrice looks exactly like Victoria. They even have the same hair colour.”

Evan Agostini/AP Princess Beatrice took a role in The Young Victoria.

Mike Tindall – I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here

Meghan Markle might have the most acting experience of the royal in-laws but her cousin-in-law Mike Tindall is looking to break into the world of reality TV. Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, is having to adhere to some strict rules for I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, now airing in the UK. As the Tindalls are non-working royals, they are permitted a little more freedom when it comes to appearing on television but the former England rugby player has reportedly been warned not to embarrass his famous family.

The Queen

She is certainly the most seasoned performer among her family, having appeared on film countless times and given more than 60 televised Christmas speeches. But her greatest performances were arguably those tinged with comedy. Chief amongst them is her sketch with Daniel Craig as James Bond for the 2012 London Olympics, where her corgis threatened to steal the show. But most poignant of all was her final role, in which she and a computer-generated Paddington Bear discussed sandwich storage for her Jubilee. Acting is no easy feat but the Queen did her part with a bear that wasn’t there, proving she was the royal with real star power.