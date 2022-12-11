Prince Harry and Meghan reveal unseen footage of their first dance in second Netflix trailer

Apparently, one trailer isn’t enough.

Prince Harry and Meghan have revealed their first dance as husband and wife was to an upbeat 60s hit in a new trailer for their controversial Netflix series.

In the minute-long footage released by the US streaming giant on Sunday, Meghan Markle struggles to remember the name of the song, asking Prince Harry: “Song of Thousand Dances? A Thousand Dances? I always get it wrong” before the clip cuts to a still of the couple dancing, with the title Land of a Thousand Dances in caption.

The song was first recorded by Chris Kenner in 1962, and became better known in later versions by Cannibal & the Headhunters, and Wilson Pickett.

“That was our first dance. It was so fun,” Markle says, “Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”

Netflix released the trailer, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discuss the dance amid previously unseen photos, some black and white, some colour, of them on the dance floor at their 2018 wedding.

The first three of six episodes of the series, called Harry & Meghan, were dropped to Netflix on Thursday night, and saw the couple highlight the UK press’ unrelenting interest in them.

The episodes, which shot to number one on Netflix in New Zealand, also covered racial bias within the royal family and media coverage.

Prince William is said to be “furious” over inclusion in the series of Princess Diana’s controversial 1995 Panorama interview with journalist Martin Bashir, in which she discussed the state of her marriage, her postnatal depression and subsequent bulimia and self-harm.

Netflix Elton John was a good friend of Prince Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

It is also when she made reference to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, saying "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded".

The interview, gained by deception, was broadly condemned, and believed by Prince William to have added to his mother’s distress and to the deteriorating state of his parents’ marriage.

The first episode of the Netflix series carried the message on screen: "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series."

The documentary series has left the UK tabloids on the defensive, while US coverage of the documentary is overall more circumspect.

Volume 2 of the Netflix series will drop on Thursday, December 15.