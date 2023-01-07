Prince Harry believed his mother faked her death to escape her 'miserable' life, memoir Spare reveals

Details from the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book, Spare, have leaked in the run up to its publication.

Prince Harry once believed his mother staged the Paris tunnel car crash in which she died, faking her own death to escape her “miserable” life.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex details how he wondered if the death, which happened when he was 12, was a “trick”, the Daily Mail reports.

“Her life's been miserable, she's been hounded, harassed, lied about, lied to. So she's staged an accident as a diversion and run away,” Harry wrote.

The memoir will not be available in New Zealand until its official release on January 11 (January 10 elsewhere), but the tell-all book was put on sale early in Spain, allowing access to the controversial read.

READ MORE:

* King Charles' plea to his sons: 'Please don't make my final years a misery'

* Prince Harry travelled scene of Diana's death at speed and received message from woman with 'powers', memoir reveals

* Cocaine, cruel dad jokes and William's role in the Nazi scandal: The five biggest revelations from Prince Harry's memoir



Harry also details how he and Prince William wanted the two-year-long British inquiry into the accident reopened, but that they were urged not to push for that.

Conspiracy theories abounded at the time and for many years after, despite two major investigations by French and British police concluding that Princess Diana's death was a tragic accident.

John Stillwell/AP The Royal family at Windsor Castle, on the day of Prince William's confirmation, March 9, 1997. Diana died on August 31, 1997.

Harry remembers telling himself his mother was not really dead but just in hiding, an idea he says he often returned to for his own comfort.

The children, aged 12 and 15 at the time of their mother’s 1997 death, were apparently forbidden from watching TV at the time, to shield them from news reports.

A Royal Marines veteran who served alongside Prince Harry in Afghanistan says the Duke of Sussex should not have exposed the number of fighters he killed while on duty.

Other revelations in the bombshell book include:

that Harry killed 25 people during active military service in Afghanistan,

that he once was physically assaulted by his brother resulting in visible “scrapes and bruises”,

that he tried cocaine as a teenager, that King Charles teased him about not being his father, and that William and Kate urged him to wear the Nazi costume to a party – the 2005 incident that brought the then 20-year-old much condemnation (William went as a lion).

He also reveals that, despite rumours to the contrary, both he and his brother are circumcised, according to Page Six.

Getty Images Meghan Markle played lawyer Rachel Zane in Suits for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018.

The celebrity gossip site also details Harry’s regret over googling Meghan Markle’s sex scenes in the hit legal series Suits.

He says Prince William and Princess Catherine were fans of Suits, but that he himself needs “electric-shock therapy” to get the scenes out of his head.

“I’d witnessed her and a cast mate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room,” he wrote.

Former actress Markle played lawyer Rachel Zane on the American show for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. Her character's love interest was main character Mike Ross, played by Patrick J Adams.