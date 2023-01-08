Harry claims Queen's dresser played gatekeeper with royal tiaras ahead of wedding

They called it Tiara-gate – revelations in the UK press that Meghan Markle had “thrown a tantrum” over being denied the use of an emerald tiara belonging to the Queen ahead of her wedding Prince Harry in 2018.

Now the prince has given his side of the story in his tell-all autobiography, Spare, refuting claims he told the Queen’s dresser Angela Kelly, 'what Meghan wants, Meghan gets', as was reported by several UK outlets (including the Daily Mail) at the time.

According to UK tabloid the Daily Mail, Harry claims the Queen’s dresser dodged his messages, and played gatekeeper with the Royal bling.

He describes the meeting with the Queen as a delightful one, where the couple was taken into her private dressing room and shown five head pieces in the collection, including a Russian, emerald tiara that had once belonged to the Russian Tzarina before the 1918 revolution.

Meghan chose this tieara, and Harry says the Queen approved her choice and told Meghan, “tiaras suit you”.

According to Page Six, however, some issues surrounding the providence of the Russian emeralds arose later, and Meghan’s first choice was denied.

Getty Images Meghan says she’s always had Harry's full support, but told Oprah Winfrey she felt abandoned by the palace.

Instead, Meghan was offered her second choice, Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau.

When Harry later tried to contact the dresser to arrange delivery of the tiara, however, he claims his messages were ignored. He was eventually told Meghan would not be allowed to take the tiara off the premises to her hairdresser without a police officer and “orderly” or handler.

Eventually, the dresser relented and signed the tiara over to the prince, with what he describes in Spare as, “a look that made me shiver”.

The Daily Mail has reached out to Kelly for comment.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Dresser Angela Kelly at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral in 2022.

Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau, which Meghan wore on her wedding day, was made for Queen Mary, the Queen's grandmother, in 1932 out of a brooch given to her as a wedding gift by the County of Lincoln.

Kelly was the Queen’s dresser for 30 years. She attended the Queen’s funeral in September and is believed to still be living in Royal accommodation.

The Tiara-gate story is yet another rebuttle of the picture painted by the UK press of Meghan’s behaviour in the run-up to the couple’s wedding in Spare.

Other revelations include a bitter row over Harry and his brother Prince William walking behind their mother’s funeral cortege, Harry’s belief his mother might have faked her death to escape her miserable life, that William attacked Harry physically, the feud between the brothers was started by a offhand remark about Kate’s “baby brain” by Meghan.

The book is scheduled to be released on January 10, 2023, however the Spanish language version was accidentally released a week early.