Harry's popularity plummets to new lows, amid record early sales of his book

The Duke of Sussex has accused his family of "getting into bed with the devil" to rehabilitate their image.

Amid the controversy surrounding his new book, Prince Harry continues to become increasingly unpopular in the UK.

Just 24% of people in the UK surveyed by YouGov on Tuesday and Wednesday (local time) this week viewed Harry positively, while 68% were negative. That’s down further from the 26% positive and 64% negative just five days earlier.

Excerpts, full of complaints and allegations, from Harry’s book Spare dominated much of the news cycle between the two surveys.

The book went on sale on Tuesday (local time), and publishers Penguin Random House reported 1.4m sales in all formats of the English language edition on the first day in the US, Canada and the UK.

Publication also doesn’t seem to have done anything to improve sentiment towards Harry’s wife Meghan Markle. She was viewed positively by just 22% of those in the latest survey, down from 23% five days earlier. Her negative rating was up to 68% from 65%.

In the latest survey, 21% of those questioned said they believed the main motivation behind the release of Spare was for the prince to “tell his side of the story”. Twice as many (41%) thought it was to make money.

Screengrab/The Late Show Harry during an interview about his book.

Harry and Meghan were now so disliked by older Britons that their popularity ratings were worse than Prince Andrew’s among the over-65s, YouGov said.

While 60% of the oldest group in the survey had a “very” negative view of Andrew, that rose to 69% for Meghan and 73% for Harry.

Positivity scores for all other royal figures, and the institution of the monarchy in general, remained effectively the same between the surveys.

The exception was Camilla, who had a four-point fall to 46% in those who held a positive view of her.

The popularity of Prince William and wife Catherine was down over the longer term, with their figures the lowest recorded to date, YouGov said.

William had a net positive 49% in the latest survey, down from 87% in mid-2011, while Catherine was down to 50% from a high of 72%.

Joshua Sammer Harry and Meghan in Germany last September

Princess Anne, who has been largely ignored in all the coverage of Harry’s book, was now the most popular major royal in the UK.

Seven in 10 of those surveyed held a positive view of her. While that was similar to the popularity ratings for William and Catherine, fewer people disliked her. As a result her net score was +59, YouGov said.

Overall, 59% of those surveyed said they held a positive opinion of the royal family and 34% a negative one.

There was a wide gulf between the younger and older groups surveyed, with 58% of those aged 18 to 24 having a negative view, while for the over-65 group that number was just 21%.