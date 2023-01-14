Prince Harry says he has enough material for a second book

Prince Harry has revealed the first draft of his controversial memoir Spare was twice the length of the final version – with enough material leftover to fill a second book.

The Duke of Sussex told the Telegraph he had chosen to edit out certain details involving his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, knowing they could not “ever forgive” him if they were made public.

“The first draft was different,” Harry said.

“It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”

READ MORE:

* I read Prince Harry's book and I think you should too

* After hype, UK readers get hands on Prince Harry's memoir Spare

* Prince Harry's Spare finally goes on sale: 10 new things we learnt



He continued: “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

Michael Sohn/AP Prince Harry says his memoir Spare could have been “two books”.

Prince Harry also shared insights into the process of writing the book, revealing it involved 50 Zoom calls with ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer, who had also penned memoirs for tennis star Andre Agassi and Nike founder Phil Knight.

It had been a struggle at times to decide what to include and what to leave out, knowing that writing the book was “an absolute no” within the royal family, Harry said.

The 410-page memoir went on sale on January 10, with the English-language version selling more than 1.4 million copies in its first day of publication, according to Penguin Random House – the publisher’s largest-ever first-day sales total for any nonfiction book.

Spare was published in 16 languages worldwide and released simultaneously in print and digital formats.