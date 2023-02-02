Princess Anne to visit New Zealand, attend military celebration

Princess Anne speaks at an event in New York. (file photo)

Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III, will visit New Zealand this month to attend a military celebration.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the royal visit on Thursday. Princess Anne will attend centenary celebrations for a New Zealand Army contingent she is the symbolic colonel in chief of, alongside her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

“Princess Anne is travelling to Aotearoa at the request of the NZ Army’s Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel in Chief, to attend its 100th anniversary celebrations at Linton Military Camp in Palmerston North,” he said.

“It’s terrific that Her Royal Highness will be able to connect with past and present members of the Corps and acknowledge the importance of signallers within New Zealand Defence Force operations over the last 100 years.”

She would also lay a wreath at the Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington, and would visit Christchurch to “rededicate” the war memorial at Cathedral square.

The princess royal last visited New Zealand in 2010.

Prince Anne is Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter. The Queen died in September 2022 and the coronation of her son and successor, King Charles III, will take place in May.