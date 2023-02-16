Riding demonstration for Princess Anne 'exciting' but 'scary' for disabled horse rider

Princess Anne visiting the Riding for the Disabled Association in Porirua, Wellington, where she unveiled a plaque.

For Anne Wilson, the idea of riding a horse in front of Princess Anne was “moderately scary” but it had been an “exciting experience she would never forget.

The Princess Royal, a former president of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports who participated in the 1976 Olympic equestrian games, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited the Riding for the Disabled Association in Porirua, of which the princess is a patron, on Thursday.

The royal pair were given a demonstration by three groups; young riders who use riding horses to develop muscle control, teenagers who ride as part of a sport and recreation programme to maintain their independence, and adult wheelchair users who ride horses as part of therapy.

Wilson, one of the wheelchair users who gave a demonstration, had been with Riding for the Disabled after a horse-riding accident left her in a wheelchair seven years ago.

She said Princess Anne asked her how long had she been riding, her ‘special’ horse which responded to voice commands, and the physical and mental benefits she got from riding horses.

“[The princess] was very in tune with where we come from and what riding does for us,” Wilson said. “She’s an amazing person – so personable.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Princess Anne, left, visited the Riding for the Disabled Association in Porirua. Right: chief executive Donna Kennedy.

The Princess Royal and Sir Tim were also shown around the facilities by chief executive Donna Kennedy​ and chairperson Peter Johnston​. They met with riders, their families, volunteers and staff, and handed out commemorative rosettes.

Jane Curry, another wheelchair user who demonstrated in front of the royals, also said the Princess Royal asked about her injuries.

“She has more knowledge than your average person about how the skeleton works,” Curry said.

“And she assumed that I had received a lot of rosettes in my riding career, which was actually incorrect because I haven’t done a lot of riding!”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Rider Anne Wilson said the prospect of riding in front of the Princess Royal was “exciting” and “moderately scary”

Kennedy said she and the Princess Royal talked about the programmes the riders were involved in, the horses, the equipment, and the difficulty in recruiting volunteers.

It was an honour to have her and Sir Tim there, Kennedy said, and she hoped the royal visit would help boost volunteer numbers.

“Demand always outstripped supply and we need to be safe,” she said.

“All our volunteers have to be trained and have to maintain training ... but people are time-poor.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Rider Jane Curry also demonstrated in front of Princess Anne.

“We know people just don’t have time to volunteer like they used to, so we want volunteers in the door so that we can reach more riders and change more lives.”

The Princess Royal arrived in Wellington on Wednesday and was initially due to be at Linton Camp in Palmerston North for the Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals (RNZSIG) Centenary event before it was scaled back because of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The royal party is heading to Christchurch on Friday.