Camilla may be called 'Queen' instead of 'Queen Consort'

Palace aides are reportedly considering dropping “consort” from Camilla’s title, which would see her formally referred to as Queen.

On the eve of her Platinum Jubilee last February, the late Queen Elizabeth expressed her “sincere wish” that Camilla be known as “Queen Consort” when her eldest son, Charles, became King.

The title of “consort” is used for the spouse of a reigning King or Queen, to make it clear they did not become the monarch through the line of succession.

But Buckingham Palace is now set to remove the word from Camilla’s title, for simplicity’s sake.

A source told the Daily Mail: “There’s a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right.”

The first sign of this came when Camilla recently updated the name of her charity, the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room, to the “Queen’s Reading Room”.

The Daily Mail reported the Court Circular, the official register of royal engagements, may also soon reflect the change.

The late Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, was similarly never referred to as Prince Consort, though that was his official title. Male consorts weren’t given the title of King, to avoid outranking the Queen.

But it wasn't always a given that Camilla would have “Queen” in her title, either. When Charles and Camilla married in 2005, the couple issued a statement saying it was intended she would use the title Princess Consort when Charles acceded to the throne.

The inferior title was likely due to the controversy surrounding the couple’s relationship, namely Camilla’s perceived role in the breakup of Princess Diana and Charles’ marriage.

This is also why Camilla was never referred to as the Princess of Wales – though that was the equivalent to her husband’s title – because it was too closely associated with Diana.

Camilla was instead known as the Duchess of Cornwall, one of Charles’ lesser titles.