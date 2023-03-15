Watch: Queen Consort Camilla blanks performance by London-based kapa haka group

Queen Consort Camilla​ walked straight past a performance by Ngāti Rānana, a London-based kapa haka group, on Commonwealth Day.

On Monday (UK time), Ngāti Rānana welcomed senior members of the royal family including King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla outside the entrance to Westminster Abbey, where a service to mark Commonwealth Day was being held.

Footage from the BBC shows, at 7 minutes and 35 seconds, a conch call heralds the arrival of the monarch and his wife, as a car carrying the King and Queen Consort draws up.

A karanga rings out as they step from the car.

WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13 in London.

As the powhiri begins, Camilla walks straight past the assembled kapa haka group standing in bare feet on the cobblestones, tightly holding onto her hat in the blustery spring conditions.

She waits near the abbey entrance while Charles pauses to take in the performance.

Charles then shares a hongi with two Ngāti Rānana members who began the conch call, before entering the abbey.

Commonwealth Day is the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations, often held on the second Monday in March.

In London, Commonwealth Day was marked on March 13 with a series of events, including a ceremony in memory of fallen Commonwealth servicemen and women, followed by a special service at Westminster Abbey and a reception for visiting dignitaries hosted at Buckingham Palace.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Charles and Camilla meet with choristers after the service.

During the Commonwealth Day Service, Charles addressed the gathering as head of the Commonwealth for the first time.

The King acknowledged the diversity of the Commonwealth, stating it “continues to amaze and inspire me”.

“The myriad connections between our nations have sustained and enriched us for more than seven decades. Our commitment to peace, progress and opportunity will sustain us for many more,” he said.

The royal household did not respond to multiple calls from Stuff.