Kiwi coins fit for a king with NZ Post minting collector items for Charles' coronation

A 5-ounce silver $5 coin, 65mm in diameter, has a portrait of King Charles III in his Queen's Guard uniform. It is listed for sale on the NZ Post website at $649.

NZ Post has produced a selection of commemorative coins to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Six new coins marking the coronation are shown on the NZ Post website, but a spokesperson said they went live on Wednesday afternoon, and the two most expensive coins had already sold out.

The coronation is due to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 (local time), and the coins will be available from May 3 (NZT). A spokesperson said they were in the process of being minted in Germany.

The effigy on the coins, which are minted in 0.999 silver and 0.9999 gold, was developed by Wellington designer and illustrator Stephen Fuller. It was personally approved by the King, NZ Post said.

King Charles III would be the first king of New Zealand to appear on this country’s decimal currency, NZ Post head of stamps and collectables Antony Harris said.

NZ Post A 1-ounce (28g) silver $1 coin, 40mm in diameter, has a portrait of King Charles III in civilian clothes, signifying his everyday duties and role as a royal ambassador. It is priced at $159.

In line with tradition, the King’s portrait faced in the opposite direction to that of his predecessor, Queen Elizabeth II.

The four coins listed for sale on the NZ Post website are:

A 1oz silver proof $1 coin, with a portrait in colour of the King wearing civilian clothes. The coin is 40mm in diameter, and listed for sale at $159.

A 5oz silver proof $5 coin, with a painted portrait of the King in his Queen’s Guard uniform. It is 65mm in diameter, and listed for sale at $649.

A 0.5g gold proof 50c coin, featuring the royal cypher. It is 11mm in diameter, and listed for sale at $135.

A ¼oz gold proof $2 coin featuring the St Edward’s Crown, which will be used at the coronation. It is 26mm in diameter, and listed for sale at $1250.

NZ Post This 50c coin is minted from 0.5g of gold. It is 11mm in diameter and is listed at $135.

Two coins shown as out of stock are:

A 1oz gold proof $5 coin featuring the St Edward’s Crown. It is 40mm in diameter, and was listed for sale at $4499. Only 74 were available.

A 2oz gold proof $10 coin, with an engraved portrait of the King in his Queen’s Guard uniform. It is the only coin in the collection to feature an engraved portrait of the King. It is 50mm in diameter, a maximum of only 50 are being made, and it was listed for sale at $8499.

The King is not expected to feature on New Zealand’s normal coins for some time.

At the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last September, a spokesperson for the Reserve Bank said there were too many variables to give a clear idea of when minting coins featuring the new monarch would start, but it was a few years away.

An RBNZ spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that remained the position.

NZ Post The 2oz gold $10 coin is the only coin in the collection to have an engraved portrait of the King. A maximum of 50 are being made, and have already sold out at a listed price of $8499.

Stamps to commemorate the accession and coronation of the King, including a commemorative sheetlet featuring images from the coronation ceremony, would also be issued, NZ Post said.