PM Chris Hipkins hasn't decided if he's going to King Charles' coronation

King Charles leaves St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, after attending the first Easter Sunday service of his reign.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins won’t say yet whether he will be going to the coronation of King Charles, but says the event will be marked in this country by the planting of trees.

Asked on The AM Show on Tuesday whether he had received an invitation to the coronation, at Westminster Abbey in London in May, Hipkins confirmed he had been invited.

“I hope to be in a position fairly soon to indicate what my plans are around that,” he said.

“I’m not making that announcement today, but I have received the invitation, and I’m looking on it very favourably.”

Asked how New Zealanders in this country should mark the occasion, Hipkins said officials in the UK had been consulted about how the King would like to see the day recognised in this country.

Jonathan Brady/AP The Cosmati pavement, located before the altar, at Westminster Abbey. The pavement is one of the UK's greatest mediaeval art treasures and the place of coronations for over 700 years, and where the Coronation Chair will be placed to crown the King.

“One of the key things that we’re going to be doing is some tree planting activity,” he said.

“King Charles is a very avid environmentalist, very keen to continue that in his new role, so we’re looking at how we can mark his coronation with some tree planting across the country.”

AP Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is yet to say whether he will be going to the coronation of King Charles.

Any international travel he undertook this year would be against the background that a lot was happening in this country, and there was an election, Hipkins said.

“So I won’t be doing a lot of international travel this year, and where I do need to travel, because it’s the nature of the job, they’ll generally be reasonably quick trips, I would think.”