Prince William takes phone order at Indian restaurant, customer doesn't recognise him

One unsuspected caller to an Indian restaurant in the UK had a big shock when the person taking his order turned out to be none other than the first in line to the throne, Prince William.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine were in Birmingham at the Indian Streatery restaurant in the city centre, part of a nationwide tour ahead of next month's coronation of King Charles III.

Owner Meena Sharma said she was shocked when the phone rang and the prince took the order.

“(He) actually said 'this is the Indian Streatery', and there was a genuine person on the other end wanting to make a booking,” she told the BBC.

"But I think he probably could have a role as a front of house manager, we could probably employ him to take phone calls in future as he did a really good job."

William gave the customer directions but warned: "He knows where you are now, I probably sent him somewhere else in Birmingham so I apologise."

The customer on the phone was Vinay Aggarwal who said they were surprised to find out who was on the other end of the line.

“I didn't recognise his voice at all, this is the first time I was listening to him on the phone, so I genuinely thought someone was taking the booking for me," said Aggarwal.

"It's pretty amazing and a surprise."

While at the restaurant the royals went head-to-head in a cooking competition, with Catherine the clear winner.

The coronation of King Charles III takes place on May 6.

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, recently broke her silence after being snubbed an invite to King Charles’ coronation.

Speaking in an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Ferguson appeared to be understanding as to why she wasn’t invited to attend the event.

“It's a state occasion and being divorced you can't have it both ways,” she said, referring to her divorce from Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Also missing from the coronation is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who will remain in Southern California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,

Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation, Buckingham Palace has said, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome after levelling charges of racism and media manipulation at the royal family.