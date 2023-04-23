New photos of Prince Louis released to mark his 5th birthday

King Charles leaves St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, after attending the first Easter Sunday service of his reign.

Prince Louis is turning five, and the royal family is marking his birthday by releasing new photos of the youngest Wales child.

In one of the photos, the prince – who is fourth in line to the throne – is sitting in a wheelbarrow, pushed by his mother Catherine, Princes of Wales.

The other photo is a close-up of the beaming youngster.

In a departure from tradition, the photos were taken by portrait photographer Millie Pilkington. Previously, photos shared to mark Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ birthdays have usually been taken by Catherine, herself a keen photographer.

It’s been a big year for Prince Louis, who earlier this month made his debut Easter appearance alongside the rest of his family. That was after he made his first Christmas Day walkabout, joining his family in greeting members of the public.

The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince Louis is the youngest child of Prince William and Catherine.

The young royal’s antics also stole the show at Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations in June last year, when he pulled faces and covered his ears while standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Prince Louis started school in September, attending Lambrook – described as an independent preparatory school – with his siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

Aaron Chown Prince Louis covers his ears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during a noisy fly-past.

Prince Louis celebrates his birthday on April 23, just two days after the late Queen’s birthday, which was April 21.

To mark what would have been her 97th birthday, the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a previously unseen photo of the Queen surrounded by some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral last year.

The caption revealed the photo was taken by Catherine.