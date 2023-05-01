Republican PM Chris Hipkins to meet King Charles, pledge allegiance

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will meet King Charles while in London for the coronation, although the prime minister himself doesn't support the monarchy.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is no fan of the monarchy, but he’ll still be pledging allegiance to King Charles III at Westminster Abbey later this week.

On Monday, just hours before departing New Zealand to attend the King’s coronation in London, Hipkins talked frankly about his views on the monarchy.

He was clear he did not support its continued rule over New Zealand.

He also confirmed he would meet Charles and “several members” of the royal family while in the United Kingdom this week.

“I'm on record as being a republican. I’ve never made any secret of that,” he said.

“I believe that we should ultimately be an independent country.”

While he doesn’t support the monarchy, Hipkins said he would not discuss his views on it with Charles. He said he also did not intend to pursue secession as prime minister.

New Zealand is one of just 14 countries that still hold the British monarch as their head of state.

In 2022, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese appointed an assistant minister for the republic, to start work on transitioning away from having a British head of state.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will meet King Charles in London.

Te Pāti Māori also started a campaign to “divorce” the British monarchy, submitting a petition to Parliament calling for secession.

But Hipkins said it would be too hard to change the constitutional arrangement at this time – although he said the change itself could be quite simple.

“Ideally, I think in time, New Zealand will become a fully independent country. We'll stand on our own two feet in the world,” he said.

“I don't think swapping out the governor-general for some other form of head of state is necessarily an urgent priority right now.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Joris De Bres of Trees That Count plant a tree to signal the commencement of a nationwide planting effort to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Hipkins will lead a delegation of New Zealanders, including Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII and Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon, to attend the King’s coronation.

At the coronation, he will be asked to swear allegiance to the King.

Hipkins said he would do so.

While he and Luxon will be attending the coronation, in New Zealand some smaller-scale events have been planned.

On Monday, Arts and Culture Minister Carmel Sepuloni ordered public buildings to fly flags at full mast for the entire weekend.