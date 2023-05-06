Prince Harry arrives in London on commercial airline, but it's a quick turnaround

It’s been 70 years since the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Now it’s the turn of her son, King Charles III.

The coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Follow Stuff's live blog of the event from 6pm on Saturday.

After the service, the royals return to Buckingham Palace where it all wraps up with the balcony appearance.

Stuff will have a full round up of the events on Sunday morning including news, colourful coverage and style.

Prince Harry did not arrive in London by private jet as speculated by one news outlet this morning. It has been reported he arrived on a scheduled American Airlines flight into Heathrow “amid gobsmacked passengers”.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is pictured arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London. He is believed to have arrived in London overnight on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles.

UK news media, including the Daily Mail Online are reporting the Duke of Sussex’s arrival on flight AA136 from Los Angeles, which landed overnight, New Zealand time.

As expected his wife Meghan Markle has remained at home with the couple’s two children, Archie and Lilibet.

READ MORE:

* Everything you need to know about the King's coronation

* Prince Harry and Meghan included in official souvenir booklet for King Charles' coronation

* No coronation roles for Harry or Andrew, but their presence will be felt



It is believed Prince Harry is spending the night at Frogmore Cottage, possibly for the last time as he and the family have been evicted from the cottage. He will attend his father’s coronation, and he is expected to fly out within 24 hours, as soon as the ceremonies are finished, to be home in time to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday.

Martin Meissner/AP Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry walk beside each other after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Prince Harry will not be appearing on the balcony with the other royals following the coronation. The Mail quotes sources saying neither will he attend the family lunch, or the procession, and he won’t be in the official photos. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that neither Prince Harry nor Prince Andrew, who are both no longer working royals, will play a role during the service.

But there’s no doubt, all eyes will be on the Prince Harry and the family, and the interaction between them before, during and after the service. This will be the first time Harry has been seen in the company of the Royal family since his tell-all memoir Spare was published, and since his spoken criticism in various interviews and documentaries.

Harry has already said he has enough information to publish a follow-up book, which is unlikely to help mend the broken bridges with family.