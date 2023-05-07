Charles Philip Arthur George Mountbatten-Windsor has given us something else to talk about

King Charles III is crowned with the St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

OPINION: Charles Philip Arthur George Mountbatten-Windsor stripped down to his vest, knelt down; stood up; sat down.

He was given the golden spurs created in 1661, was handed a sword, handed it back and slipped on the bracelets of sincerity and protection.

He received a robe; an orb; ring; glove; sceptre; golden stick and then the sacred anointing was done. Next came the crown and finally, finally the 73-year-old was King.

While all around the world hundreds of millions tuned in to watch the crowning of King Charles the III, here in New Zealand it was a particularly momentous occasion – we were a country united.

Because whether we watched it, ignored it, ranted about it or stood up and swore we will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law, so help us God, we all had one thing in common: for the first time in ages we weren’t talking about groceries.

Yes, the pomp and pageantry of people so far removed from the everyday Kiwi was utterly ridiculous, but man did we need it. There was Harry in the third row; William right up front and a boringly-well behaved little Prince Louis somewhere amongst the myriad royals crammed into Westminster Abbey.

But even better were the actual and legitimate artefacts. There was the anointing spoon – silver, obviously – which dates back to the 12th century and survived a civil war.

Andrew Matthews King Charles III wearing the St Edward's Crown and Queen Camilla wearing the Queen Mary's Crown.

There was the holy chrism oil, though that was a new blend based on an ancient recipe because the original was destroyed in a WWII bombing raid.

And best of all the Stone of Scone, also known as the Stone of Destiny, that once and for all settles any debate about pronunciation of the baked goods.

That stone was used for centuries in the inauguration of Scottish kings before it was seized in 1296 by King Edward I.

Then on Christmas Day 1950, a group of Scottish students stole it, and it wasn’t recovered until three months later when it was found 500 miles away on the altar of Arbroath Abbey.

Jonathan Brady/AP Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary's Crown during her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

In 1996, the stone was officially returned to Scotland with the understanding that it will make short return visits to Westminster Abbey for all future coronations.

Ultimately the Coronation was ridiculous; brilliant; unbelievable. But for a few short hours on Saturday night, NZ was carried off to another world where together we forgot about the cheese and eggs that none of us can afford. Or did we?

Nonetheless, Charles is King, God save him. God save the Queen too – that’s Camilla, by the way.