King Charles: Awkward moments from the coronation

King Charles kneels and places his hand on the Coronation Bible to make his Coronation Oath.

Lost guests, bored grandchildren and Nick Cave haunting the back rows. The King’s coronation had an entire season’s worth of drama packed into one long ceremony.

You’ve seen the sweet, sentimental, and charming moments from the event, but it wasn’t all Union Jack biscuit tins and commemorative coffee cups

Some of it was cringe-tastic.

Here are some of the most awkward moments at King Charles’ coronation.

Harry happened

It’s one thing to brazenly return to the country that pretty much reviles you, but to strut into a room filled with people – mostly relatives – you’ve just named and shamed is something else altogether.

So if his arrival at his father’s coronation tells you anything about Prince Harry, it’s that he’s got guts.

Richard Pohl/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.

His seating, on the same row as royal enemy number one, Prince Andrew, was clearly a snub. But it also highlights the palace organisers’ almost occult powers of snubbery: he appeared to be obscured from view by the red feather in his aunty Anne’s Royal Navy ceremonial outfit. Cringe.

Gotta love Louis

Imagine being 5 and having to sit through the coronation. Worse yet – having to sit in the front row of the coronation and not cause a scene. In other words, imagine being Prince Louis.

He yawns, he fidgeted and he gazed at the ceiling. And then when it was clear it was all about to go pear shaped, a clever nanny whisked him away from proceeding, so he wouldn’t ruin Grandad’s big day.

Later at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, he was bored and a bit shouty. Cute.

AP/GETTY IMAGES Prince Louis gives good face at the coronation of his grandad.

Army antics

More than 900 members of the UK’s armed forces took part in the ceremony, so it’s pretty good going that they have only a couple of awkward moments.

During the procession, one of the horses got a bit carried away and crashed into a barricade, and a royal navy officer fainted just as the procession was starting. Both are reportedly doing fine post coronation.

Getty Images An officer of the Royal Navy faints at the start of the procession for King Charles' coronation.

Queen Camilla’s crowning glory

The three royal crowns used in the ceremony were all resized and made ready for their heads in December, according to the palace. However, it seemed like the Queen Consort’s crown was not resized with Camilla’s hair-do in mind.

At first the crown seemed not to fit, and Camilla had to restrain herself from reaching up and repositioning it, then she had to surreptitiously push bits of her fringe up into it, so they wouldn’t stick out like a kid with a kitchen bowl on her head.

The other problem prince

Prince Andrew was booed by onlookers while on his way to the abbey – and not just by would-be republicans who showed up to rain on King Charles’ parade.

The King’s brother is persona non grata following the controversy around his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and his out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who sued the prince in 2021.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The palace has been accused of shielding Prince Andrew from the fall-out. He was seated on the naughty row at the coronation, and had no formal role in the event. He was also obscured from public view, this time by a large pillar – in case anyone was in doubt about what the palace thinks of him.

Katy Perry: lost, confused and falling over

First it seemed like the singer couldn’t find her seat, and was then spotted having trouble seeing anything at all from under her giant hat. Fans were so worried about her dithering that she was forced to tweet that she was OK and sitting down.

Getty Images Katy Perry takes a tumble after the coronation.

Then she almost fell over outside the abbey as she was leaving, but managed to grab hold of a fellow guest just in time.

Princely protests

Despite an upswing in support for the new King and his promise to keep the cost of the coronation to a minimum and downsize the monarchy, UK republicans were out in full force during the coronation.

Antonio Olmos Protesters hold up anti-monarchist signs at Whitehall ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in London.

There were also several arrests of protestors for “conspiracy to cause nuisance” under the UK’s new, stringent, anti-protesting laws, which have narrowed the definition of a peaceful protest.

According to the Guardian several republicans were arrested ahead of the coronation.

Nick Cave

How and why, of all the musicians in the commonwealth, was he there? £5 says Straight To You is the royal couple’s song. He was spotted hanging out in the back rows.