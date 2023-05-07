Aotearoa marks the coronation of King Charles

The NZ Navy fired a 21-gun salute from the Devonport base in Auckland to mark the coronation.

Two 21-gun salutes in Wellington and Auckland conducted by the Defence Force were part of a wider day of events around Aotearoa marking the coronation of King Charles.

In Wellington, the New Zealand Army’s 16 Field Regiment fired a 21-gun salute from Point Jerningham at midday on Sunday. There were about 30 members of the public watching at the site.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post The New Zealand Army’s 16 Field Regiment fired a 21-gun salute from Point Jerningham at midday on Sunday.

In accordance with naval tradition, a gun salute was also fired at the same time from Devonport Naval Base in Auckland.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff A gun salute was fired from Devonport Naval Base in Auckland.

The 21-gun salutes are fired using the four 25-pounder guns that are stored at Point Jerningham and Devonport Naval Base.

Later in the day, around 160 members of the public showed up to Auckland Domain to take part in a tree planting event in honour of the newly-coronated monarch.

Tree planting ceremonies have been taking place all around Aotearoa as a symbolic gift to the new King and Queen.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Coronation celebrations in Tamaki Makaurau Auckland included a naval 21 gun salute, a planting of a pohutukawa by the acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the distribution of free native trees.

Councils and community groups across New Zealand aimed to plant up to 100,000 native trees as part of He Rā Rākau Tītapu – King Charles III Coronation Plantings.

Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the coronation was more than just a crowning of a British monarch.

“When King Charles was crowned it was not just as the King of England, but as the king of all 15 countries that proudly have him as head of state,” she said.

“So today we are marking the coronation of the king of New Zealand.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff The national anthem was sung in te reo and English.

Before and while the native pōhutukawa tree was planted, the site was blessed by mana whenua Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson also attended.

The King’s coronation took place on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF A 21-Gun salute marked the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III at Point Jerningham, Wellington.

As part of that, 20 NZ Defence Force personnel marched through central London alongside members of the UK Armed Forces and personnel from across the Commonwealth in the return processions from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

More than 7000 personnel from 40 nations were involved in the spectacle.