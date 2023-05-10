BBC cameraman reportedly thrown out of coronation rehearsal after Charles saw him watching secret moments

The King is anointed with holy oil away from public view during his coronation.

A BBC cameraman was reportedly removed from Westminster Abbey during a coronation rehearsal, after King Charles spotted him trying to watch part of the ceremony deliberately hidden from public view.

The cameraman, with his mobile phone out, had left his assigned post near the entrance to the abbey and was seen trying to observe the rehearsal of the sacred anointing, The Sun reported. It attributed the information to “top-level sources”.

After spotting the man during the practice run on Friday morning (local time), Charles had told officials: “He’s not filming my coronation”.

Security had escorted the man out of the abbey, and the on-site BBC boss tore up his filming accreditation on the steps of the ancient royal church.

The cameraman was immediately suspended and banned from working for the BBC during the coronation weekend, The Sun said.

A source was quoted saying: “It’s deeply concerning to think he would be trying to film precious moments deliberately hidden from public view.”

Yui Mok/AP Screens hid King Charles from public view when he was anointed with holy oil during the coronation ceremony.

The rehearsal included walking through the central act of the religious ceremony, when the King was anointed with holy oil, The Sun said.

It was always going to be hidden from those watching in the abbey and from TV viewers at home.

Buckingham Palace would not comment on the incident, and the BBC said it could not comment on individual employees.

Anointing a new monarch with holy oil is a tradition based on the Old Testament, where the anointing of Solomon by Zadok the Priest and Nathan the Prophet is described.

Yui Mok/AP Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holds the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

The process involves an Archbishop pouring holy oil from the ampulla onto the coronation spoon, and anointing the sovereign on the hands, breast and head before the monarch is crowned.

The chrism oil used to anoint King Charles and Queen Camilla during the coronation was consecrated in Jerusalem.

Created using olives harvested from two groves on the Mount of Olives, at the Monastery of Mary Magdalene and the Monastery of the Ascension, the oil went on to play a crucial role during the King's celebration.

The oil had a very special link to Charles’ beloved grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, who is buried near the place the olives were collected.