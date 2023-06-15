Peter Hillary visits King Charles at Buckingham Palace to mark 70th anniversary of father's ascent of Everest

Mount Everest is now 0.86-metres higher than had been previously calculated making it 8,848.86 metres high. It is somewhat disputed when the last measurement of Everest took place. (First published 10/12/2020)

King Charles has met the sons of the first two men to climb Mt Everest, including New Zealander Peter Hillary, at Buckingham Palace.

The audience was part of events marking the 70th anniversary of the first ascent of the mountain – at 8849m the highest point in the world above sea level – by Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Norgay Tenzing on May 29, 1953.

That was four days before the coronation of Queen Elizabeth on June 2. With communications much slower in those days, news of the expedition’s success didn’t reach a British newspaper until June 1, and became widely known on the day of the coronation.

Peter Hillary, Norgay’s son Jamling Norgay, and Sue Leyden, daughter of expedition leader Lord John Hunt, met King Charles overnight (NZT).

A day earlier, Leyden had read out a message from the King to an Everest70 event held at the Royal Geographical Society, attended, among others, by 30 members of the families of those who took part in the expedition.

“The pair who reached the summit, supported by a dedicated team of mountaineers and sherpas, were a New Zealander and a Nepali Sherpa, thus bringing together two nations that have long shared a mutual love and respect for the mountains and for exploration,” the King’s message said.

Pool/Getty Images Sue Leyden, daughter of expedition leader Lord Hunt, Peter Hillary, son of Sir Edmund Hillary and Jamling Norgay, son of Sherpa guide Tenzing Norgay, during an audience at Buckingham Palace with King Charles to mark the 70th anniversary of the ascent of Mount Everest.

“It has not escaped my notice that there is a wonderful symmetry in the coinciding of the 70th anniversary of that achievement with my own coronation.”

Climbing Everest “must be one of the greatest examples of endurance, combined with careful planning and collaboration”, the message said.

“Our world is facing unprecedented and existential challenges, including climate change which endangers fragile ecosystems, including the Himalayan range.

“I dearly hope we can take inspiration from the Everest Expedition of 1953 in order to work together in a similar fashion to safeguard our beautiful world for future generations.”

Pool/Getty Images King Charles III receives Peter Hillary.