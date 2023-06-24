The unlikely guests Prince Harry wanted on his podcast

Prince Harry reportedly pitched a podcast in which he would interview the likes of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about their “childhood trauma”.

It was among the ideas the Duke of Sussex discussed with multiple producers and production houses, Bloomberg reported.

Ultimately, none ever came to fruition, with Spotify and Archewell Audio – the production company founded by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan – announcing last week their multi-year podcasting deal was coming to an end after one 12-episode series.

Sources told Bloomberg one concept Harry proposed was interviewing controversial guests – including Trump, Putin, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg – about their early formative years and how those experiences shaped them.

Stuff Prince Harry’s podcast ideas never got the green light.

The insiders said Harry also floated an idea for a show centred on fatherhood, as well as one that would tackle a major topic per episode, such as climate change and religion. For that one, Harry reportedly wanted to interview Pope Francis.

According to the Bloomberg report, Harry was offered various ideas from others but “mostly stuck by his own” – despite them being “questionable at best”.

Following the news that Prince Harry and Meghan’s podcasting deal had concluded, Spotify senior podcasting executive Bill Simmons hit out at the couple in his own podcast, labelling them “f...... grifters”.

Mikhail Klimentyev/AP Prince Harry hoped to discuss childhood trauma with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Simmons revealed he had once had a Zoom call with Harry “to try and help him with a podcast idea”, which he described as “one of my best stories”. He teased he would have to “get drunk one night” and tell it.

The Sussexes signed the Spotify deal, estimated to be worth around US$20 million (NZ$32.6 million), in 2020, shortly after announcing they were stepping back as senior royals and leaving the UK.

They had also made a deal with Netflix, rumoured to be worth more than US$100 million.