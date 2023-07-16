King Charles reportedly miffed William wants to make him pay for his Welsh holidays

It is reported Prince William, Prince of Wales has not renewed King Charles' lease for his favourite Welsh holiday retreat, Llwynywermod. The pair are seen attending the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla on July 5, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

For years King Charles has enjoyed chilling out for a couple of weeks a year at his beautiful Welsh cottage Llwynywermod.

But now that Prince William has taken over the Duchy of Cornwall, it has been reported that he has not renewed his father’s lease and wants to rent out the cottage. Which means the King will have to book, and pay to stay there.

The Daily Mail says Prince William’s decision will mean the King will need to remove all his belongings from the cottage, which he restored following his purchase through the Duchy of Cornwall in 2007, when he paid £1.2 million (NZ$2.47million).

The property, on the edge of the Brecon Beacons National Park, is said to be likely rented out for something similar to a nearby cottage owned by the Duchy that fetches £2400 a week. It will be marketed from September,

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Flashback 2019. Alis Huws, the new Official Harpist to HRH The Prince of Wales, is presented with the Royal Harpist's brooch, during a musical evening hosted by The Prince and The Duchess at their official Welsh residence.

There’s good reason why the King liked to stay there – it is a beautiful setting. The three-bedroom cottage, which was renovated using traditional methods, with the help of architect Craig Hamilton, sits on 77.6ha property – there is also a barn.

It is believed the “elegant yet rustic” interiors are the work of Queen Camilla’s sister Annabel Eliott, an interior designer and antiques dealer.

The barn was also renovated and now functions as a formal dining room that can cater for up to16 guests.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Flashback to July 2019: Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales enjoy performances during a musical evening hosted at Llwynywermod.

Sustainable initiatives introduced by the King include rainwater storage, and a woodchip boiler for heating.

The Daily Mail says there are six maple trees on the property that lined the aisle in Westminster Abbey when Prince William and Kate were married. They were replanted. Other plants in the King’s gardens include his favourites, namely box hedging and topiary, roses, and jasmine and honeysuckle creepers.