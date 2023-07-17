Prince Louis 'very upset' to miss Wimbledon final; Charlotte makes debut

The visit marked eight-year-old Charlotte’s first time at the world’s oldest lawn tennis tournament.

Prince Louis missed out on a visit to Wimbledon with his siblings but the Princess of Wales revealed he has been practising to be a ball boy.

On Sunday (Monday NZT), the Princess joined her husband, the Prince of Wales, and their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to watch the men’s singles final at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Wearing an emerald green dress from Roland Mouret and a pin with Wimbledon colours, the Princess of Wales held her daughter’s hand as they walked towards the player’s lawn just after midday, followed by Prince William and Prince George.

The visit marked eight-year-old Charlotte’s first time at the world’s oldest lawn tennis tournament, and she came dressed for the occasion in a white and blue floral frock and plaited hair with a blue ribbon.

Meanwhile, George was dressed smartly in a navy jacket and matching navy and green striped tie.

They spoke to a Wimbledon ball girl and ball boy, as well as representatives from the Royal Air Force, the Royal Navy, British Army and St John Ambulance.

Speaking to Ella Ottaway, who runs the All England Club’s young people programme, the Princess of Wales said: “It’s Charlotte’s first time, George came last year.”

Alastair Grant/AP The royals watched the men’s singles final at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

She added: “They’ve been eagerly watching,” and Charlotte was still “getting to grips with the scoring”.

The Princess also said that five-year-old Prince Louis, her youngest son, was “very upset he wasn’t coming today” and told 16-year-old ball boy Joel that Louis has been practising being a ball boy.

After their conversation, Joel told the PA news agency: “He (Louis) tries to practise standing and staying serious like us.

“He tries to practise the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players.”

They also met a police dog, a springer spaniel named Stella, who is marking her last year working at Wimbledon as she turns nine next year.

This was Prince George's second time at the men's final.

The family then took their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic in five sets.

Julian Finney/Getty Images This was Prince George's second time at the men's final.

While the visit marks Princess Charlotte’s first time at the world-famous lawn tournament, George, who celebrates his tenth birthday next Saturday, joined his parents at last year’s men’s final, with his father suggesting he was a Djokovic fan.

The family were joined by a host of sports stars and celebrities in the Royal Box including actor Brad Pitt who sat with director Guy Ritchie, James Bond star Daniel Craig and his actress wife Rachel Weisz, Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore, and former Wimbledon champion Billie Jean King

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the Princess of Wales presented the trophy to Alcaraz.

On Saturday she presented the Venus Rosewater Dish to the women’s singles champion, Czech Marketa Vondrousova, before consoling the distraught runner-up, Ons Jabeur.

Sky Sport For the second year in a row Tunisia's Ons Jabeur loses in the final as the unheralded Czech wins in straight sets.

Asked in a press conference what the Princess said to her, Tunisian star Jabeur said: “Same thing after last year – to encourage me to be strong, to come back and win a grand slam, win a Wimbledon.

“Obviously she was very nice. She didn’t know if she wants to give me a hug or not. I told her hugs are always welcome from me.”

The Princess also congratulated Vondrousova on her win, telling the Wimbledon champion: “It’s as much a mental game as it is a physical game – so really impressive and a great game to watch.

“I hope you enjoy this moment. Good luck on your recovery and downtime. Lovely to see you.”