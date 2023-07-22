Prince George turns 10: New photo released to mark milestone birthday

Prince George looks all grown up as he celebrates reaching double digits.

A new photo of Prince George has been released to celebrate the future king’s 10th birthday.

The image shared by Kensington Palace shows a smiling George – who is second in line to the throne – sitting on outdoor steps at Windsor, wearing a check shirt and teal trousers.

The photo was taken by portrait photographer Millie Pilkington, who had also photographed Prince Louis for his fifth birthday in April, and Princess Charlotte for her eighth birthday in May.

Prince George Alexander Louis was born on July 22, 2013 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, and made his first public appearance a day later in the arms of his mother, Catherine, as they left the hospital.

Over the past year, Prince George has played a prominent role in several high-profile events, including his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September, and his grandfather King Charles’ coronation in May.

He’s also been seen on less formal occasions, such as eating pizza with his father in the stands at the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, and making his debut at Wimbledon.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Prince George and Prince Charlotte in the royal box at Wimbledon.

The royal has just completed his first year at his new school, Lambrook Prep School in Berkshire, where he started in September along with his siblings following the family’s move to Windsor.

Last month, George and his parents were spotted looking around Eton College, where Prince William attended. It is thought the young prince will eventually transfer to the all-boys boarding school.

Prospective students are required to register before June 30 of the school year the boy turns 10.