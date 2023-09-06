Prince Harry filmed grooving out at Beyoncé concert

Prince Harry, Meghan and Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

Footage posted on TikTok shows Prince Harry grooving at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

Harry was at the event with Meghan and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who was celebrating her 67th birthday.

They were dressed in silver hues in an apparent response to Beyoncé’s request that attendees wear silver to celebrate her 42nd birthday.

Footage posted on TikTok by @thasklassy shows Harry boogeying in his group’s private box as Beyoncé sings Crazy in Love.

Meghan grooves enthusiastically next to Harry, who in turn pulls out some choice moves of his own.

At one point Harry reaches back to get a drink, and manages to keep on dancing while still holding Meghan’s hand.

Meghan must’ve enjoyed Beyoncé’s show, as she returned to watch the Renaissance extravaganza for a second time just three nights later.

But this time she left Harry at home and instead took along some gal pals: US actress Kerry Washington and singer Kelly Rowland.

Beyoncé has in the past openly championed Meghan, praising her on her “courage” after Meghan and Harry’s bombshell Oprah interview in 2021.

She wrote on her website: “Thank you, Meghan, for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”