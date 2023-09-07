The Queen's final days: 'She had no regrets and was very much at peace'

The Prince and Princess of Wales are to lead tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.

Despite family feuds and scandals which overshadowed the last years of her life, the late Queen Elizabeth had no regrets in her last days, according to a close senior clergyman.

The first anniversary of her death falls on September 8.

The Queen was mentally sharp and contemplative of her reign, the Right Reverend Dr Iain Greenshields told the Daily Mail.

Greenshields, then Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, spent a few days at Balmoral as a guest of the Queen just before she died.

“It was her Platinum Jubilee year and so she was looking back. She had remarkable recall. She had no regrets and was very much at peace,” he said.

The Queen mentioned her father, George VI, and her love of Scotland and Balmoral, said Greenshields, who was surprised his visit had not been cancelled when he saw how frail the Queen was.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images The Queen, pictured here in 2021, was in complete peace in her final days, according to a clergyman who spent time with her in her final days. (File photo)

“At one point in our conversations she went to the window and said ‘who would not want to be here’.

“She was in a very peaceful, private place. She was at peace.”

The Queen frequently talked about the great influence her religious faith had on her, Greenshields said.

Her religious faith formed the bedrock of her 70-year reign and, as monarch, she was the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex patched over their long-standing rift to tributes for the late Queen together in September 2022.

Greenshields thought it was not uncommon for people in their final days to think of their faith.

The Queen has been succeeded by King Charles III, whose coronation was in May.