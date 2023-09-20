What does it take to be Kate and William's CEO?

The Prince and Princess of Wales are looking for a CEO to be an ‘accountable leader for the Household’.

A bit sick of the day to day 9-5, slumped in an office with no air conditioning? Fancy yourself a 37.5 hour work week at Kensington Palace? The Prince and Princess of Wales are hiring a CEO to be the ‘accountable leader for the Household’ and Stuff looked into just what it takes to become theirs.

Job description

First of all a must-know is that your bosses are Kate and Will – so if you already get nervous about one on ones with you’re higher ups... times that by 100.

Being the CEO means representing Their Royal Highnesses (TRHs) to the Household, supporting senior leaders to deliver the work and impact of TRH's official and private offices while leading the organisation.

In other words it sounds like extremely heavy lifting for some Kiwi bragging rights.

Responsibilities

Working for the Prince and Princess of Wales comes with a heck of a lot of responsibilities including leading and managing about 60 of Kensington Palace’s senior leader team and Household.

You’ll lead the strategy development and ‘implementation planning’ for TRHs work as well as be responsible for all Household activities, overseas visits and engagements – no, this doesn’t include babysitting.

Don’t worry there will be time to have a rant and complain about your job as you work closely with other CEOs from The Royal Foundation, The Duchy of Cornwall, and The Earthshot Prize.

You will be the ‘strategic interface’ to Buckingham Palace and develop relationships with stakeholders – otherwise known as keeping everything at peace.

Do you have enough experience?

The application form says the CEO needs to be an experienced leader – no, being the head of your student council in primary school won’t suffice – with a “track record of building high-performing teams, inspiring and developing people, supporting diversity and inclusion, and building a positive, collaborative and professional culture”.

You’ll need to work well with others, plan strategically, use data and insight for long term goals and ‘deliverable plans’ and have a crystal clear understanding of all the financial legal responsibilities related to the job.

This rules out anyone who didn’t take a strategic communications or marketing degree at university and possibly even maths in high school.

Skills for the job

Are you a bit of a social butterfly with a low ego but strong self-awareness? Then you check some boxes Kate and Will are looking for.

They’re on the hunt for someone who builds relationships quickly and ‘authentically’, New Zealander’s have quite the reputation for this and with the fair share of disasters that’s another tick in the box of being able to deal with difficult situations ‘sensitively and with integrity’.

If you were a C’s get degrees student at university this may not be your line of work, unfortunately they’re after ‘high performance standards’.

In saying this though they also want someone who’s flexible and can adapt to the working environment while also motivating others with optimism, ambition, and excitement.

Perks of the job are not only bragging rights but the application says you’d regularly travel to Windsor Castle along with “some overnight travel within the UK and internationally, as and when required.”

So, have you got what it takes to be Kate and Will’s CEO?