Kate Middleton reappears at military base after 66-day break

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is back on the job after taking a mystery two-month break.

It had been 66 days since she was last seen in public, sparking rumours and speculation about why the duchess had withdrawn from the spotlight.

Steve Parsons Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, took a 66-day break between public appearances.

She made her first public appearance since the unexplained break earlier this week, meeting with military personnel who worked on the evacuation mission from Afghanistan.

Kate visited the RAF base Brize Norton and took a look at the air force planes, while speaking to the RAF’s civilian and military staff.

READ MORE:

* Watch Prince William and Kate Middleton share flirty exchange in St. Patrick's day video

* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton for final royal engagement

* Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunite with Queen Elizabeth II at Church amid royal exit



Not only had Kate taken a break from public appearances, she also appeared to be keeping offline during the 66-day break.

Her last public appearance was on July 11, when she and Prince William attended the Euro 2020 soccer final with their son, Prince George.

Middleton is prone to taking long breaks.

According to News Corp, she took a 41-day break between public appearances last year. In 2019, she took a 33-day break.

Before her latest break, Middleton was forced into self-isolation in July after coming into contact with someone who had Covid-19. She did not develop Covid-19 herself, and later attended the Wimbledon women’s final.

Frank Augstein/AP Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets military personnel as she arrives for a visit to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, England.

Meanwhile, the rest of the royal family has faced further highs and lows.

Across the Atlantic, Harry and Meghan were named in Time magazine’s top 100 most influential people for 2021.

And back in the UK, Prince Andrew is working with lawyers to avoid a civil case against him for sexual assault.

Britain’s High Court accepted the request from lawyers for Virginia Giuffre to formally contact Andrew about the lawsuit launched in America.