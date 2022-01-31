Royals of suburbia: Inside Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's plans to move

Given the mass exodus of families out of London during lockdown, it’s hardly surprising that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are beginning to feel cooped up. Prince William and Catherine are rumoured to be plotting a permanent move from Kensington Palace to the provinces, relocating their three children all the way down the M4 to Windsor.

Their London circle is aghast – what’s wrong with Anmer Hall, their 10-bedroom weekend house in Norfolk? – and so, too, are their green-welly friends, who consider this corner of Berkshire as not proper countryside and horribly naff.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Prince William and Catherine are rumoured to be planning ot move their family out of Kensington Palace.

But the Cambridges, ever the modern family, have recognised that at their stage in life, suburbia makes perfect sense. “People can be very snotty about that area west of London, but that mainly comes out of ignorance,” maintains an Eton contemporary of Prince William, who grew up on the fringes of Windsor Great Park. “It’s picturesque and also meaningfully close to town, unlike other parts of the Home Counties.”

For, as Will’s and Kate’s commuter-belt friends will be warning them, each extra second spent in transit is purgatory when you want to be home for bathtime. From work in Kensington to home in Windsor would take 45 minutes, under police escort – as little as 25 minutes on a good day, which is not much longer than the Cambridges’s current school run to Thomas’s Battersea, the south London prep school that their two eldest children attend.

If moving out west would make it possible to shift seamlessly between work and home, it would also help them keep a greater separation between these two worlds.

“It makes utter sense,” says Sue Barnes, of Lavender Green Flowers, who brought up her children in the area and does flowers for the local Royals. “If you’re a working Royal, what people regard as ‘real country’ is not going to fit. Here, we’re used to celebrities, there’s no fuss, and you can pull up the drawbridge. I’d say that there’s no better area for the Cambridge’s.”

Their arrival would consolidate the Windsor Estate – which comprises 15,800 acres of ancient woodland, trails and undulating parkland, plus numerous grand residences inhabited by Royals – as the family’s suburban stronghold.

Undeterred by the Heathrow flight paths and motorway noise, the Yorks have been in situ at Royal Lodge, a Crown Estate property in Windsor Great Park, since 2003, and the Wessexes live at Bagshot Park, 18km away.

At the start of the pandemic, the Queen declared Windsor Castle her primary residence, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the first of the younger Royals to endorse the area in 2019, when they made Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Great Park their UK base. (It’s currently home to Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.)

supplied/Stuff Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank currently live in Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.

Heading west has, arguably, long been on the cards for the Cambridges. In 2011, they were reportedly looking round Kingston Lisle Park, near Wantage, which used to belong to Prince Harry’s godmother, Laura Lonsdale. They fled to Anglesey instead, to enjoy being newlyweds in relative peace – but now, with three children and life only getting busier, proximity to the family is more appealing than ever.

And not just to William’s side – but also, crucially, Kate’s parents, alpha-grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton, who remain the Cambridges’ closest confidantes and William’s parenting inspiration. They live just 24km away from Windsor in Bucklebury, which means they can help out with school runs and pop over for kitchen suppers.

Fort Belvedere – the turreted residence the Cambridges are thought to have their eye on – is surrounded by 135 acres of its own grounds, meaning it is as remote as any country castle within 30 minutes of London.

It was built in 1721 as a folly for another Wills, Prince William Augustus, Duke of Cumberland, younger son of King George II, and overlooks the lake of Virginia Water, which the duke also created. By the 19th century, it had been enlarged considerably; Queen Victoria used it as a tea house and it later became the love nest where Prince Edward and Wallis Simpson spent some of their happiest days, spending vast sums on decadent Sybil Colefax interiors.

Since the 70s, the Queen has rented the fort to the Canadian billionaire, Galen Weston, who has also spent a fortune on it, carrying out substantial landscaping in the gardens, and commissioning garden designer Tom Stuart-Smith to rework the 36.5m-long borders.

Eight-year-old Prince George, who is presumably bouncing off the walls of the current Kensington Palace apartment, will go crazy for the Swallows and Amazons-style grounds with pool and tennis court.

His parents, meanwhile, will be relieved that they can at last pack him off to a proper country prep, with a full calendar of sporting fixtures. The obvious choice of school for him is Ludgrove, a boarding school in Wokingham, a few miles from Fort Belvedere, and Prince William and Harry’s alma mater. However, it’s all-boys, and Kate is thought to want her three children to attend the same establishment.

Whispers are that Lambrook, a nurturing co-education prep school near Ascot, is currently top of their list. “It’s ideal, because the roads leading to it are small and rural, so they won’t be gawped at,” Barnes says.

For George’s next stage, Wills and Kate can battle it out between Eton, where Princes William and Harry were at school, which is within walking distance of the castle, and Kate’s old school, the co-educational Marlborough College, just over an hour away. Sources suspect that Kate will get her way. “She’s looking to give her children the sort of secure childhood she had,” Barnes says.

Evka W Eton College, which is a stone's throw away from Windsor Castle and Kate’s old school, the co-educational Marlborough College.

With a five-bedroom country house with land costing in the Windsor area costing more than £4 million (NZD$8.19 million), most of Prince George’s London school friends will be forced to move deeper into the Home Counties.

The local toffs are even flashier than those of the royal borough, a source says, hobnobbing with the likes of George and Amal Clooney, who have a £20 million (NZD$40.93 million) pile near Sonning, and Sir Elton John, who has a house in Old Windsor. But the Royals, she says, tend to rub along quite nicely with the white Range-Rover brigade, and they can relate to the Wentworth Estate oligarchs, who turn up at the school gates with their security guards. Takes one to know one.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Sir Elton John, who has a house in Old Windsor, is just one of many celebrities that have settled in Berkshire.

Kate will also know, having grown up not so far away, that there are plenty of landed families to look out for on the school run: the Oppenheimers at Waltham Place near Maidenhead, which they run as a biodynamic and organic farm, and the Benyons at Englefield on the other side of Reading, where her sister, Pippa, married James Matthews. And then there are the polo-playing Phillimores and Schwarzenbachs at Henley.

Barnes expects their social lives to become even busier as there’s always a party on the river. Soho House has pitched a safari tent in the grounds of the Oakley Court hotel in Windsor, and it’s jam-packed every weekend. “We have Michelin star gastropubs pubs at Bray and Marlow; now we need the Pig, and the Newt – that’s what life is like around here.”

There is also a traditional side to life in Windsor, though, which offsets the bling. Kate can stock up the fridge at the Windsor Farm shop, which sells produce from the Queen’s 3,000-acre Royal farm, with 200-pedigree Jersey milking cows, a pedigree Sussex beef herd, 140 breeding sows and 1,500 Lohmann Brown hens.

William can get back into polo as there are regular play-offs at Guards Polo Club and the Royal Berkshire Polo Ground, and the couple can work on their golf handicaps at Sunningdale and Wentworth.

In place of their beloved Hurlingham Club, there’s the five-star Coworth Park within walking distance, where the children can play tennis, swim and ride, and Kate can use the spa and gym and enjoy oaty flat whites at The Barn, a Daylesford Organic equivalent.

If Charlotte catches the riding bug, there are several local Pony Clubs while there is there is endless scope for Sunday afternoon walks around Windsor Great Park. “The view from the Copper Horse statue of George III towards Windsor Castle is one of the most majestic and historic vistas in Britain,” according to our Old Etonian. “The Magna Carta, the most important legal document in the world, was signed in the fields at Runnymede, for heaven’s sake.”

The Cambridge children, who are currently happy and settled in London, might take some persuading that a move to a rickety old castle is truly necessary. But having Legoland nearby might just clinch it.