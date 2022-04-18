Queen Elizabeth absent at Easter service, William and Kate lead royals

Senior British royals Prince William and his wife Kate have led the royal family at their annual Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle, with the Queen absent from the event.

Queen Elizabeth, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service at St George's Chapel on the castle grounds, a fixture in the royals' calendar.

Andrew Matthews/AP Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Easter service with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied by two of their three children: Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6.

Also in attendance were the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, with his wife Sophie and their children, and Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew.

READ MORE:

* Queen's meeting with Prince Harry could pave the way for family reunion at Jubilee celebrations

* Prince Harry and Meghan hit the road in mini Land Rovers at Invictus Games

* Harry and Meghan fly to UK in secret to visit Queen



The Queen, who turns 96 on Thursday, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne.

Andrew Matthews/AP Princess Eugenie, left, and Peter Philips arrive with daughters Isla and Savannah.

She cut back on public duties on her doctors' orders since spending a night in hospital in October, and also had a bout of Covid-19 in February.

She attended a memorial service last month for her late husband Prince Philip, and has continued to meet virtually with diplomats and politicians.

On Thursday she had a visit from her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the first time the couple has visited the UK together since they stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California.

Harry and Meghan visited the Queen at Windsor on their way to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. Harry is founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded or ill military personnel and veterans.