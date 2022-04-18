The Queen will only confirm attendance at Platinum Jubilee events on the day

The Queen’s attendance at Platinum Jubilee events will not be confirmed until the day in question, a Buckingham Palace source has indicated.

Even though Her Majesty, who turns 96 on Thursday, plans to attend as many celebratory events as possible, her mobility issues mean the public can no longer assume they will see her at public engagements.

The Queen has pulled out of several events this year due to her increasing frailty - most recently the Maundy Thursday and Easter Mattins church services at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, this bank holiday weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led the Royal charge at the traditional Easter Sunday service alongside their two elder children, Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six.

Richard Pohle The Queen has pulled out of several events this year due to her increasing frailty.

Since the Queen spent a night in hospital last autumn and subsequently sprained her back, the palace has “regretfully” cancelled her attendance at several events at the last minute - including the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and Cop26, as well as the annual Commonwealth Service. Her absences have caused much disappointment and prompted speculation about her health.

But it has elicited a new strategy in which aides will now confirm her attendance only on the day of an event, in order to avoid any misunderstanding or overshadow an event on the day itself.

A source said: “The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events.

“If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the Royal family.”

WPA Pool/Getty Images Her mobility issues mean the public can no longer assume they will see her at public engagements.

When it comes to the Platinum Jubilee, sources stressed that the monarch “plans” to attend as many events as possible over the four-day bank holiday weekend in June.

Palace aides - and the Queen herself - are acutely aware that the public will expect to see her “front and centre” as the nation celebrates her historic landmark.

However, they conceded that, as with the Royal diary going forward, her participation will likely only be confirmed on the day.

They are realistic about the expectation that can be placed on the shoulders of a 96-year-old.

The Queen’s health issues are largely confined to her mobility and comfort.

She is understood to have ruled out using a wheelchair in public, for the time being at least.

But she has undertaken several virtual engagements, during which she has appeared on good form. She also continues to receive her daily red box of government papers.

Key events that the Queen will be particularly keen to attend include a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3 and the Epsom Derby on June 4.

The racing fanatic will be hoping that her horse Educator, a three-year-old colt, will be a first runner at the Derby, after it won a significant race at Newmarket last week.

It is one of three horses owned by the monarch entered into the Group 1 flat horse race at Epsom.

It has been claimed that she will be accompanied at the races by the Duke of York, which could prove controversial.

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led the Royal charge at the traditional Easter Sunday service alongside their two elder children.

The Duke was widely criticised for taking such a prominent role at last month’s service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh, a move said to have caused “dismay” among other Royals.

The public will also hope to see the Queen appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the rest of her family following Trooping the Colour on June 2.

Meanwhile, an all-singing, all-dancing Platinum Jubilee street pageant on June 5 - described as “one of the most ambitious events that Britain has ever staged” - will bring an energetic end to the weekend.

Senior members of the Royal family are expected to take part in the opening procession, before watching the rest of the event from a viewing platform. However, as with the other events, the Queen’s attendance is not guaranteed.

The same will apply to the Platinum Party at the Palace, which promises to “bring together the world’s biggest entertainers” - including George Ezra - to perform before Her Majesty.