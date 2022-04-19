In and out in 15 minutes: Prince Harry's 'tense' stealth meeting with Prince Charles

A stealth meeting between Prince Harry and Prince Charles at Windsor Castle late last week reportedly lasted just 15 minutes.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair’s brief April 15 catch-up happened after Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to the Queen, before a Holy Thursday service at St George’s chapel with other members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan managed to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi when they arrived in a vehicle with tinted windows, a source told the Daily Mail.

READ MORE:

* Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte were twinning at Easter Sunday service

* The Queen will only confirm attendance at Platinum Jubilee events on the day

* Queen Elizabeth absent at Easter service, William and Kate lead royals

* Queen's meeting with Prince Harry could pave the way for family reunion at Jubilee celebrations



The meeting was significant as the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and his father has been strained since Harry and Meghan’s messy and public split from the royal family two years ago.

It also came after Harry publicly criticised Prince Charles during the couple’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which he blamed his dad for cutting him off financially.

Composite Prince Harry met with his father Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on April 14.

After farewelling his father, Harry and Meghan went to see the Queen at her private apartment where royal sources told the Daily Mail the mood was a lot less tense.

The last time Prince Harry saw his grandmother was at his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral a year ago.

The Daily Mail reports it was also the first time Meghan had seen any of her royal in-laws in over two years.

The pair flew into London from Los Angeles, ahead of attending a special reception for the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands on Friday.